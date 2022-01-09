More Lucknow schools throw open doors to vax students

More schools in Lucknow have opened their doors to set up vaccination centres on their premises to enable individuals between 15 to 18 years of age to get the jab on campus, so that students don’t have to go to hospitals, CHCs and PHCs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

La Martiniere Girls’ College has decided to allow students of other schools to get vaccinated on their campus. Principal Aashrita Dass said, “The vaccination camp at LMGC to be held on January 9 is open to all between 15 and 18 years of age. It starts at 10 am and the vaccine to be administered is Covaxin. Students of any school are welcome to get vaccinated so that they stay safe and protected against the Covid-19 infection.”

The Lucknow Public Collegiate in Ruchi Khand I, Sharda Nagar, also organised a Covid–19 vaccination camp on Saturday. The camp was an initiative of the district administration which sent a team of trained nurses/doctors to vaccinate individuals, said principal Jawaid Alam Khan, who appealed that children must get vaccinated on the school campus only because they will not get exposed to Covid-19 infection at vaccination centres, which otherwise remain crowded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The GD Goenka Public School also organised a vaccination camp (Covaxin) on Thursday for people in the age group of 15 to18 years. For those above 18 years, the second dose was available too at the camp held in association with Anantsheel Welfare Association.

A special vaccination camp was held at St Anjani’s Public School, F Block, Rajajipuram, on Friday. Corporator Shivpal Sawariya inaugurated the camp for students aged 15-18 years. The camp recorded 100% vaccination for students of the school. All paramedics were specially felicitated by management on the occasion. Manager Taru Saxena hailed the role of the media in creating awareness and enthusiastic response of parents for the successful vaccination drive.

UP varsities, colleges closed till Jan 16

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All Uttar Pradesh universities and degree colleges – both government and private – shall remain closed from January 10 (Monday) till January 16 (Sunday) following the rise in Covid-19 cases, an order issued by the secretary, UP government, read, on Saturday.

According to the order, all state and private universities and degree colleges shall physically remain closed from January 10 to 16. In this period, all higher education institutions shall discontinue physical classes and switch to online classes only.

The proposed exam will be held as per schedule, reads the order issued by state government secretary, Shamim Ahmad Khan, to director, higher education and all regional higher education officials in the state.

Earlier this week, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced closure of all schools up to Class 10 from January 6 (Thursday) till January 16 (Sunday). Students of Class 11 and 12 can only be called for vaccination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}