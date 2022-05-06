Most govt, govt-aided degree colleges in UP have no librarians
For around a decade now, no new librarian has been recruited in any government and government-aided degree and post graduate colleges of Uttar Pradesh. As a result, more than 300 posts are lying vacant in these colleges and where the responsibilities are being shouldered by either teachers or clerks, say officials of these institutions. The worst hit among them are 321 government-aided degree colleges of the state in which more than 200 posts of librarian are lying vacant, they claim.
“Earlier managers of the colleges concerned used to recruit librarians at their level. On the orders of the Supreme Court, the librarians are being given the pay scale prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) from January 1, 1986, and the college managements cannot make appointments to the posts getting the pay scale of UGC. Therefore, on May 13, 2009, the state government banned the appointment of librarians in these colleges at the level of the managers,” said principal of a government-aided degree college.
After that in a state cabinet meeting held in November 2012, the responsibility of appointment of librarians in government-aided degree colleges was given to the Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC). But since then, the directorate of higher education has neither sought requisition of vacant posts of librarians from the institutions nor started the process of appointment, the principal added.
Even state higher education department officials concede that besides the 200 odd posts of librarians lying vacant in government run degree colleges, more than 100 posts of librarians are also vacant in 170 government degree colleges in different UP districts.
“At present, librarians are working in only 36 out of 170 government-run degree colleges in UP. In around two dozen of these colleges, even posts of librarians have not been created while more than 110 colleges do not have regular librarians. In these, the appointments are to be done through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). But after 2005 and 2008, the commission too has not issued any advertisements for recruitment of librarians in these institutions,” the officials share.
Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission, Vandana Tripathi said due to non-receipt of requisition regarding vacant posts of librarians from the UP Directorate of Higher Education, the recruitment process could not start. Teacher MLC (Allahabad-Jhansi division) Suresh Kumar Tripathi said, “It is sad that so many government and government-aided degree colleges in the state are functioning without regular librarians.”
“On one hand, we have qualified librarians eager for jobs in UP while we have institutions that are desperate for getting librarians to manage their libraries in a professional manner on the other. I urge the state government to immediately recruitment librarians against all existing vacant posts,” he said.
Court directs wildlife offenders to build waterholes in forest
A court at Ghodegaon in Ambegaon taluka added an 'eco-friendly' punishment to the usual penal action on two persons for wildlife crimes. SA Muluk, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Ghodegaon in Ambegaon taluka, has directed the offender (Vijay Gabhale) to build two waterholes for wild animals in a case of peafowl hunting. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the offender, according to the office of deputy conservator of forest, Junnar division.
UP: Prayagraj to get new district jail by June end
A new district jail will come up in Sangam city by June end with a capacity to lodge 2,600 prisoners, said senior superintendent, Naini central jail, PN Pandey. The new facility, which is being constructed adjacent to the Naini central jail, will also help officials ease overcrowding at the Naini jail. While the Naini jail has a capacity to lodge 2,060 inmates, over 4500 prisoners are lodged in its barracks as of now.
High Court directs UP govt to appoint Advocate General by May 16
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday directed the state government to appoint an Advocate General by May 16. A division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi on Friday observed: “We have already noticed that the office of Advocate General cannot be permitted to be left vacant.” The court fixed May 16 as the next date of hearing.
Ajit Pawar, Walse Patil feature in state-owned power company’s defaulters’ list
What is common between Ajit Pawar, Dilip Walse Patil, Raosaheb Danve, Ravi Rana, Rajesh Tope, Vijaykumar Gavit and Subhash Deshmukh, apart from being politicians and public figures? They are all defaulters in the records of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, the state-owned electricity distribution utility. Significantly, two of them - Pawar and Walse Patil - are former energy ministers of Maharashtra.
Dalit student of BBAU accuses senior faculty of sexual harassment
A Dalit girl student of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, on Friday filed a complaint against a senior faculty accusing him of sexual and mental harassment. The university chairperson media cell, Gopal Singh, said the university has received the written complaint and the matter has been referred to the internal complaint cell. This incident happened on April 19. The girl in her complaint said that the teacher forced her to smoke cigarettes and drink beer.
