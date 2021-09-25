Most of my work actually did happen during pandemic: Himanee Bhatia

After quitting a corporate job, Himanee Bhatia opted for a full-time acting career. She moved to Mumbai in 2019 but within a few months the lockdown was imposed.

“I was like…is it a wise decision to leave behind a flourishing career and take a plunge into acting? As Paulo Coelho wrote in one of his books — ‘And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it’. This actually happened with me and most of my work has happened during pandemic,” says the young actor.

Telling us more about her work she says, “I played a corporate consultant who interviews R Madhavan in the OTT series Decoupled, I did Zoya Akhtar’s series Eternally Confused and Eager for Love where I got to essay a negative role. I also played lead in an episode of the web show Jiggy Who besides, many other sketches. My short film Blink is also due to release soon.”

Bhatia adds that after lockdown her hosting career picked up. “I hosted actors like Abhishek Banerjee, Namit Khanna, Akshara Pardasany and many more. In this period, I shot for two OTT series, short films and multiple sketches for leading YouTube channels,” she shares.

Earlier, working as a risk and legal consultant with a multinational company Bhatia always wanted to explore more in life, she tells, “The day I got promoted I quit my job and this happened due to my short film Act Normal which deals with mental health. Since I strongly connected with the topic, I wrote the script and acted in it. It did quite well and reached to global audience.”

Bhatia is a trained dancer and has been modelling since school days. “I won the college pageant We The Diva and started getting ads soon after. After quitting my job, I joined Akshara Theatre Group and did many plays as a lead. Then I started auditioning and landed into acting and anchoring projects. My first big assignment was season one of series Neighbour’s Kitchen.” Bhatia is currently penning her debut novel that will be a romantic comedy.