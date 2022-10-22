MSY post-death rituals: Family performs havan, shanti paath on 11th day

‘Havan’ and ‘shanti paath’ were held as part of the post-death rituals for the late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Saifai on Friday.

The rites were performed on the 11th day of the demise of the former chief minister, by 11 seers from Haridwar, Prayagraj, Vrindavan and Ayodhya.

Mulayam Singh’s son and SP president Akhilesh Yadav offered ‘ahuti’ in the presence of his wife Dimple, brother Prateek and other members of the family. The departed leader’s brothers Abhay Ram, Rajpal and Shivpal, and cousin Ram Gopal also took part in the rituals amid the gathering of a large number of party leaders and workers on the heavily-barricaded premises in Saifai.

Sources in the family said the havan was completed in three cycles. As part of the tradition, the family offered food to 11 brahmins, and donated some of the SP patriarch’s belongings. Also, food was prepared for around 2000 people by cooks who had come from Agra.

Earlier, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met Akhilesh and offered his condolences. Rakesh Tikait of Bharatiya Kisan Union also took part in the rituals.

Mulayam Singh, an icon of the socialist movement, passed away on October 10 and was cremated with full state honours in his native village, Saifai, the next day.