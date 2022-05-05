Municipal corporation to set up 10 foot over bridges in Lucknow

The state capital will soon have about 10 new foot over bridges (FOBs) in different parts of the city. A 42 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) plant is also proposed in Lucknow’s trans-Gomti under smart city plan, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A proposal on having ten new foot-over bridges under the smart city scheme was passed in a meeting on Friday. This will help pedestrians cross over busy roads with heavy traffic flow,” said Lucknow municipal commissioner (LMC) Ajay Dwivedi.

Places where FOBs are proposed include Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Gomti Nagar, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Mithai Wala crossing and Hahnemann Crossing among others.

“No objection certificate (NOC) will be taken from the Public Works Department after the place for foot-over bridges is finalised,” he added.

He said during the meeting it was also discussed about giving the STP work in Gomti Nagar extension to some other agency instead of Jal Nigam, to ensure work is completed on time. “However, a final decision could not be taken on this,” officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The progress of the ongoing development works was also reviewed in the meeting held in the presence of divisional commissioner Ranjan Kumar. Kumar directed the officials to complete the ongoing projects on time.