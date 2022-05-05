Municipal corporation to set up 10 foot over bridges in Lucknow
The state capital will soon have about 10 new foot over bridges (FOBs) in different parts of the city. A 42 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) plant is also proposed in Lucknow’s trans-Gomti under smart city plan, officials said.
“A proposal on having ten new foot-over bridges under the smart city scheme was passed in a meeting on Friday. This will help pedestrians cross over busy roads with heavy traffic flow,” said Lucknow municipal commissioner (LMC) Ajay Dwivedi.
Places where FOBs are proposed include Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Gomti Nagar, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Mithai Wala crossing and Hahnemann Crossing among others.
“No objection certificate (NOC) will be taken from the Public Works Department after the place for foot-over bridges is finalised,” he added.
He said during the meeting it was also discussed about giving the STP work in Gomti Nagar extension to some other agency instead of Jal Nigam, to ensure work is completed on time. “However, a final decision could not be taken on this,” officials said.
The progress of the ongoing development works was also reviewed in the meeting held in the presence of divisional commissioner Ranjan Kumar. Kumar directed the officials to complete the ongoing projects on time.
IIT-K’s green innovation: ‘Tyre Park’ made up of burnt tyres
The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has created an exclusive enclosure replete with art that is made from burnt tyres at a park in Kanpur. For this unique project, the IIT Kanpur has partnered with De'Dzines that solely works on the concept of utilising old tyres. The joint project conceptualized by IIT Kanpur and De'Dzines is not just environment friendly but makes for an awe-inspiring showground that will attract students and visitors alike.
Ludhiana MC snaps illegal sewer connections of nine more colonies
Continuing its drive against the violators, the municipal corporation snapped illegal sewer connections of nine colonies in the areas falling under the Zone-B and Zone-D of MC on Wednesday. Action was taken against Khalsa Colony on Bhamian Road, Krishna Colony on Bhamian Road and Victory Colony on Pakhowal Road. The drive will continue in the coming days, MC executive engineer Ranbir Singh added. The MC had identified 240 colonies with illegal sewer connections.
Ludhiana | Avon Cycles CMD to be conferred Panjab University Ratna
The prestigious Panjab University Ratna Award will be conferred on Avon Cycles chairperson and managing director Onkar Singh Pahwa during the university's 69th annual convocation on May 6. Vice-president of India M. Venkaiah Naidu will honour Pahwa with the Panjab University Udyog Ratna. Industrialists across the district congratulated Pahwa for receiving the honour. A Federation of Industrial Commercial Organisation delegation, led by its president Gurmeet Singh Kular, also met and congratulated Pahwa.
Loudspeaker row: Around 2,300 MNS workers detained
Mumbai: Maharashtra police has launched a statewide crackdown and detained around 2,300 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers as preventive action and 7,000 persons across the state were served notices under Section 149 of the CrPc to prevent them from creating law and order issues. The police also booked 600 people under Sections 68 and 69 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The police received over 2,000 applications from mosques seeking permission for use of loudspeakers at Masjids.
Regularisation of jobs: Employees’ union submit memorandum with Ludhiana MC chief
Municipal Karamchari Dal — municipal employees' association — on Wednesday submitted a memorandum over their long-pending demand regarding regularisation of contractual staff with municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabbarwal at the MC's Zone A office. The other demands of the employees' union included payment of EPF installments, dues etc. Sabbarwal said the matter is being taken up at the government level.
