Murder accused escapes from police custody in Lucknow’s KGMU, 2 cops suspended

A murder accused escaped from police custody from the surgery department of the King George Medical University (KGMU) where he was admitted, police said on Thursday.

The police said an FIR for negligence while on duty has been lodged against two police constables who were guarding the accused. An FIR has also been registered against the accused for escaping from custody at the Chowk police station.

Inspector in-charge of Chowk police station, Kuldeep Dubey said that the accused Satveer Singh, 35, of Alwar, Rajasthan was lodged in Lucknow district jail for past four years since he was arrested for murder from Vibhuti Khand police station of Lucknow.

He said the accused was shifted to the KGMU for treatment after he had injured his face with a pointed object around 10 days ago.

He said the accused escaped from the KGMU between 6 and 7 am on Wednesday due to the negligence of Ravi Kumar and Yogesh Kumar, the police constables who were deployed for his security. A police team has been sent to Alwar, Rajasthan, where the family of the accused lives.