Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Murder accused escapes from police custody in Lucknow’s KGMU, 2 cops suspended
lucknow news

Murder accused escapes from police custody in Lucknow’s KGMU, 2 cops suspended

A murder accused escaped from police custody from the surgery department of the KGMU where he was admitted.
Murder accused escapes from police custody in Lucknow’s KGMU
Published on Jan 28, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A murder accused escaped from police custody from the surgery department of the King George Medical University (KGMU) where he was admitted, police said on Thursday.

The police said an FIR for negligence while on duty has been lodged against two police constables who were guarding the accused. An FIR has also been registered against the accused for escaping from custody at the Chowk police station.

Inspector in-charge of Chowk police station, Kuldeep Dubey said that the accused Satveer Singh, 35, of Alwar, Rajasthan was lodged in Lucknow district jail for past four years since he was arrested for murder from Vibhuti Khand police station of Lucknow.

He said the accused was shifted to the KGMU for treatment after he had injured his face with a pointed object around 10 days ago.

He said the accused escaped from the KGMU between 6 and 7 am on Wednesday due to the negligence of Ravi Kumar and Yogesh Kumar, the police constables who were deployed for his security. A police team has been sent to Alwar, Rajasthan, where the family of the accused lives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP