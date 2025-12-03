Murder in Lucknow: 74-yr-old woman strangled at home ; robbery suspected

A 74-year-old woman living alone in Lucknow’s Jankipuram was strangled during a suspected robbery late on Tuesday night. The victim, Neelma Srivastava, was found lying on the floor in the back room of her Yashodhapuram Sector I residence (House No. 129) with injury marks on her neck, and the house in complete disarray. Neighbours alerted police early on Wednesday after noticing the main door open. Police at the murder scene in Lucknow on Wednesday (HT Photo)

When police entered the house, they found the almirah lock broken, belongings strewn across the room and items dumped on the bed. “The forensic team collected evidence, while the body was sent for a post-mortem examination,” said ADCP North, Gopi Nath Soni. He also confirmed strangulation marks and a murder case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

According to the ADCP, multiple teams are reviewing CCTV footage from the locality. Investigators have zeroed in on footage showing a suspicious young man wrapped in a shawl passing near the house at 2:33 am. Police are trying to identify him and track his movements before and after the incident,” said a policeman.

Past theft attempt surfaces

Neelma’s relatives said she had been living alone for years after losing her husband 25 years ago and her son in 2018. Her widowed daughter-in-law Namrata, who is mentally weak, stays mostly with her father. The house had earlier been purchased by Namrata’s family for her after her father’s retirement. Family members also revealed a previous incident about a year ago, when a scrap dealer had allegedly tricked Neelma and walked away with her gold bangles. Out of fear, she had not informed her family immediately.

Her brother said Neelma suffered health issues and relied on a tiffin service that delivered meals every afternoon.

Neighbour Urmila said that when she woke up at 4:30 in the morning, Neelma’s gate was open. She told her husband about it. Her husband was dropping the children off at 6:30 in the morning, and the gate was still open. Her husband called Deepu, who lived opposite. When they went inside, they saw that everything was scattered. The woman was lying on the ground, with bruises on her neck.

With the victim’s widowed daughter-in-law and grandson living elsewhere, police are exploring multiple angles—robbery, surveillance of the house, and whether someone familiar with her routine targeted her.