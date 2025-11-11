Music, food & apparel: Uttarakhand comes alive on Gomti riverbanks

From vegetables, fruits and pulses of Uttarakhand to clothing items, jewellery and sweets - a wide range of products are available at the 10-day Uttarakhand Mahotsava. A cultural presentation at the Uttarakhand Mahotsav in Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

Organised at the Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant Parvatiya Sanskritik Upvan, the festival began on Sunday and it will remain open till November 18 from 10 am - 10 pm daily.

The festival remained abuzz with shoppers from different walks throughout the day while cultural performances brought the evening to life. Solo singing competition, rendition of folk music, Jhoda (folk dance) competition along with performances as part of ‘Nachega Bharat’ and ‘Dance Uttarakhand Dance Season 4’ were also held on Monday.

The Gomti riverbanks rang with the rendition of Garhwali and Kumaoni songs that continued throughout the day.

Shikha Bisht, 34, who visited the festival said that she was reminded of her village near Joshimath. “We try visiting Uttarakhand during the summer vacations but ahead of the onset of winter season the festival provides us an opportunity to re-stock varieties of products essential for the winter season including pulses, winter vegetables and fruits,” said Bisht.

People also indulged in buying products from other parts of the country including - Kashmiri Pheran, Banarasi sarees, Himachali caps and ceramics.

Ritika Chopra, 28, who visited the festival with her friends, said, “Being busy with our offices we hardly get time to hang out together but we managed to visit the festival. We were transported to Uttarakhand for some time, away from our keyboards and office-related worries, listening to the folk songs,” said Chopra.

And then there were the foodies, gorging on Rajasthani Pyaz Kachori and Bihar’s Litti Chokha, ice creams, colas and shakes.

Akshara Rajratnam, 24, visited the festival with her school friend. “It was a moment to enjoy the unity in diversity of the country with us relishing delicacies from the Western part of the country in a festival meant to celebrate the culture of the North,” said Rajratnam.