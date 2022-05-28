Muslim scholars voice concern over prevailing atmosphere in country
MEERUT On the first day of the two-day conference of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in Deoband town of Saharanpur on Saturday, Muslim scholars expressed concern about the prevailing atmosphere of hate in the country.
Muslim scholars and leaders from all over the country are attending the conference to discuss the prevailing atmosphere in the country, civil code, controversies surrounding religious places, education for Muslims and other issues. The conference will also pass resolutions on the concluding day.
Addressing the gathering, former MP and president of the organisation Maulana Mehmood Madni said, “You can’t douse fire with fire and hate can be defeated only by spreading love and affection.” Appreciating the tolerance displayed by Muslims in the past few years, he said, “People should learn from Muslims how to be tolerant and keep mum even after being insulted.”
The Maulana said that Muslims had turned into strangers in their own country and they were being provoked. He said, “This is the time to test our tolerance. Governments will come and go but the real strength of the country is those who unite people and make it stronger.”
In a veiled attack on the government and the RSS, he said, “Those who talk about unity and integrity of the country are deliberately disturbing a particular community”. Those who talked about nation-building were silent on the issue of hate, he said.
The conference was inaugurated by hoisting the flag of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind at the Idgah in Deoband on Saturday morning.
Mohatmim of Darul Uloom of Deoband Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim, organisation’s West Bengal president and minister in Mamta government Maulana Siddiqullah Choudhary, MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal and many Muslim scholars are attending the conference.
Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim said that the country was like a bouquet of flowers in which people of different religions and communities lived together with love and affection. “This unity and harmony makes the country a real Hindustan,” he said.
Maulana Siddiqullah told the gathering about the history of Jamiat and its objective and said its people had made sacrifices for protecting the country. He called upon people to join hands with Jamiat for protecting the Constitution of India.
Central govt will be removed from power if they misuse authority: Saamana
Mumbai Attacking the relentless deployment of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate against ministers of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government and its leaders, the Shiv Sena warned that if this continued, the central government would be removed from power for misusing its authority.
This state has India's largest gold reserves, says Geological Survey of India
A survey by the Geological Survey of India has stated that gold reserve of around 222.88 million tonnes including 27.6 tonnes of mineral-rich ore are present in Jamui district of Bihar, PTI reported. “The state Mines and Geology Department is in consultation with agencies engaged in exploration, including GSI and the National Mineral Development Corporation, for exploration of gold reserves in Jamui,” Additional Chief Secretary cum Mines Commissioner Harjot Kaur Bamhrah told the agency.
Pune woman killed, husband injured after being hit by car
The Wanowrie police have booked a man for rash and negligent driving after the car he was driving killed the wife of a senior citizen in the area on Friday. The couple was walking on the road at the time of the accident. According to the police, Narendrasingh Negi (63) and Vishwambari Negi (60) were walking on the road in front of SRPF group two gate when a speeding car knocked them from behind.
Panel to probe namaz offered on college campus in Aligarh
Agra The principal of Shri Varshney College in Aligarh has constituted a fact -finding committee to probe the incident of 'namaz' having been offered on the campus by an assistant professor of the law department earlier this week. Meanwhile, youth wing leaders of BJP in Aligarh have demanded police action against the assistant professor within 48 hours, alleging that he had deliberately attempted to cause differences on the college campus which was meant for education.
Amravati man booked for stalking woman athlete
The Bhosari police have booked a man for stalking and harassing a woman athlete whom he had met in Assam. The crime took place between March 20 till May 26 this year, police stated. The victim has lodged a complaint under the Indian Penal Code 354 (a) and 354 (d) against the accused who is a resident of Amravati. Fed up with the constant harassment, an FIR was lodged against the accused.
