Muslim scholars voice concern over prevailing atmosphere in country

MEERUT On the first day of the two-day conference of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in Deoband town of Saharanpur on Saturday, Muslim scholars expressed concern about the prevailing atmosphere of hate in the country.

Muslim scholars and leaders from all over the country are attending the conference to discuss the prevailing atmosphere in the country, civil code, controversies surrounding religious places, education for Muslims and other issues. The conference will also pass resolutions on the concluding day.

Addressing the gathering, former MP and president of the organisation Maulana Mehmood Madni said, “You can’t douse fire with fire and hate can be defeated only by spreading love and affection.” Appreciating the tolerance displayed by Muslims in the past few years, he said, “People should learn from Muslims how to be tolerant and keep mum even after being insulted.”

The Maulana said that Muslims had turned into strangers in their own country and they were being provoked. He said, “This is the time to test our tolerance. Governments will come and go but the real strength of the country is those who unite people and make it stronger.”

In a veiled attack on the government and the RSS, he said, “Those who talk about unity and integrity of the country are deliberately disturbing a particular community”. Those who talked about nation-building were silent on the issue of hate, he said.

The conference was inaugurated by hoisting the flag of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind at the Idgah in Deoband on Saturday morning.

Mohatmim of Darul Uloom of Deoband Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim, organisation’s West Bengal president and minister in Mamta government Maulana Siddiqullah Choudhary, MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal and many Muslim scholars are attending the conference.

Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim said that the country was like a bouquet of flowers in which people of different religions and communities lived together with love and affection. “This unity and harmony makes the country a real Hindustan,” he said.

Maulana Siddiqullah told the gathering about the history of Jamiat and its objective and said its people had made sacrifices for protecting the country. He called upon people to join hands with Jamiat for protecting the Constitution of India.