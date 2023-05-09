UP court convicts two men for gang rape during 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots

MEERUT A court in UP’s Muzaffarnagar sentenced two men to 20 years in prison for gangraping a woman during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. Additional district sessions judge, AK Singh, also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 each on the convicts. The two accused were convicted under IPC sections 376(2)(g) (punishment for committing rape during communal or sectarian violence), 376D (gangrape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). (Pic for representation)

The court convicted the two accused - Mahesh Vir and Sikandar - under IPC sections 376(2)(g) (punishment for committing rape during communal or sectarian violence), 376D (gangrape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), said the victim’s lawyer Rizwan. The lawyer said both the accused were sent to jail.

This comes on the heels of the victim approaching the Supreme Court praying for expeditious trial of the case, which had from the inception witnessed partisan investigation and deliberate and protracted delay meant to exhaust her, said advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the Muslim woman in the court.

Clashes between Hindu and Muslim communities in Muzaffarnagar in 2013 had resulted in the death of 64 people, while more than 50,000 people were displaced.

According to the prosecution, the SIT had filed a chargesheet against three persons -- Kuldeep, Maheshvir and Sikander -- in the court. Kuldeep died during the trail of the case.

The woman, aged 26 at that time, had alleged that three men had beaten her up and raped her in the Phugana area during the riots in September 2013 while also holding her three-month-old son hostage.

A social activist and lawyer, Akram Akhtar, and others supported the family of the victim throughout the legal battle. He shared that the victim was 26 years old when she was gangraped. “I visited the family often and witnessed their hardships as it was not easy for them to fight a battle for 10 years,” he said, adding that the victim’s husband, a tailor, is the sole bread earner of the family. Input from PTI