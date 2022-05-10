Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Muzaffarnagar: Video 'restricting' Dalits' entry into ex-pradhan's fields goes viral, two held
lucknow news

Muzaffarnagar: Video ‘restricting’ Dalits’ entry into ex-pradhan’s fields goes viral, two held

Muzaffarnagar SSP said a case has been registered under appropriate sections for using casteist remarks and initiating violence. The accused, including former pradhan Rajveer, and a resident of village Kanwarpal have been arrested.
A video grab of a villager making a public announcement in Pavti Khurd village in Charthawal area of UP’s Muzaffarnagar district on Monday. (Video grab)
Published on May 10, 2022 10:05 PM IST
ByS Raju, Meerut

Police arrested two people and lodged a case against them after a video showing a man carrying a “Dhol” (a percussion instrument) and making a “Munadi” (public announcement) on behalf of former pradhan Rajveer, forbidding entry of Dalits into the fields of Rajveer in Pavti Khurd village in Charthawal area of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district went viral on Monday.

Making a casteist remark, the man in the video was also seen warning Dalits saying if any Dalit dared violate the “order”, they will be fined 5000 each and will be hit 50 times with shoes.

“A case has been registered under appropriate sections for using casteist remarks and initiating violence. The accused, including former pradhan Rajveer, and a resident of village Kanwarpal have been arrested,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Yadav.

Rajveer is the father of gangster Vicky Tyagi who was shot dead in a courtroom in Muzaffarnagar in February 2015. Ravikant, the president of social organisation Shoshit Kranti Dal, has condemned the incident and demanded stern action against those involved in the incident.

