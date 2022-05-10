Muzaffarnagar: Video ‘restricting’ Dalits’ entry into ex-pradhan’s fields goes viral, two held

Police arrested two people and lodged a case against them after a video showing a man carrying a “Dhol” (a percussion instrument) and making a “Munadi” (public announcement) on behalf of former pradhan Rajveer, forbidding entry of Dalits into the fields of Rajveer in Pavti Khurd village in Charthawal area of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district went viral on Monday.

Making a casteist remark, the man in the video was also seen warning Dalits saying if any Dalit dared violate the “order”, they will be fined ₹5000 each and will be hit 50 times with shoes.

“A case has been registered under appropriate sections for using casteist remarks and initiating violence. The accused, including former pradhan Rajveer, and a resident of village Kanwarpal have been arrested,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Yadav.

Rajveer is the father of gangster Vicky Tyagi who was shot dead in a courtroom in Muzaffarnagar in February 2015. Ravikant, the president of social organisation Shoshit Kranti Dal, has condemned the incident and demanded stern action against those involved in the incident.