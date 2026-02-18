Muzaffarnagar woman kills toddler niece, stabs sister-in-law after drugging family

A Muzaffarnagar woman allegedly drugged her family’s dinner with sleeping pills on Monday night, waited for midnight, then strangled her three-year-old niece, drowned her in a water tank, and stabbed her sister-in-law, all because she was forbidden from speaking to her lover. Representational image (Sourced)

Sanjay Kumar Verma, senior superintendent of police (SSP), confirmed the accused is in custody and that further action will follow upon receipt of a formal complaint. The victim’s husband, Imran, a clothes seller based in Lucknow, was away at the time. The investigation is ongoing.

The accused, identified as Mana, carried out the alleged attacks inside their home in Basi Kalan village under Shahpur Police Station limits, leaving four others injured, including three young girls.

Police said the violence stemmed from a domestic dispute over Mana’s romantic relationship with a man named Adil. Her sister-in-law, Firdaus, had repeatedly objected to the relationship and threatened to inform Mana’s brother.

According to investigators, Mana cooked meat for the household on Monday night and allegedly mixed sleeping pills into the food. Every family member consumed the meal except her. Around midnight, when the household was in deep sleep, she moved in.

She first picked up Firdaus’s youngest daughter, three-year-old Isra, carried her outside, strangled her, and drowned her in a water tank. She then returned and allegedly stabbed Firdaus three times in the abdomen, leaving her critically injured. She then allegedly attacked three other girls, Shad, 10, Ayesha, 8, and Nabiya, 7, with a knife.

After the attacks, Mana allegedly raised an alarm herself and called neighbours. When they arrived and discovered the scene, they immediately alerted the police. Firdaus was rushed to the hospital, the three injured girls were treated and later discharged, and Isra’s body was recovered from the water tank and sent for post-mortem examination.

Mana initially told police that unidentified assailants had attacked the family and fled. After sustained interrogation, she allegedly admitted to carrying out the crime herself.