My predecessors had ‘fear’ of visiting Noida, says Yogi

GREATER NOIDA Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took a jibe at the opposition, saying his predecessors had a “fear of visiting Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar” during their terms at the helm of the state as they had no agenda for the welfare and economic well being of people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adityanath was referring to a “superstition” among previous state governments that if the sitting chief minister visited Gautam Buddh Nagar district, their government would collapse or they would not be re-elected.

“The district is of prime importance as it is close to the National Capital and there is frequent movement of people across the state borders. My predecessors used to shy away from visiting this district as their own life and position of power were more important to them than the people of this area. However, I am thankful that I got the opportunity to visit this district many times,” he said while reviewing the Covid situation at Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). This was his first visit to the 500-bed hospital in the Kasna region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM’s visit comes ahead of the UP Assembly elections slated to begin from February 10. Yogi Adityanath lauded the efforts of the state and central governments to ensure better Covid management during the first and second waves of the pandemic.

“After taking control of Covid situation during the first wave, we witnessed oxygen crisis across the country during the second wave. Looking at the situation, the Centre made all possible efforts to supply oxygen to all parts of the country, via railways as well as airways. In UP, 550 new oxygen plants have been added, of which 11 are in Gautam Buddh Nagar,” he said.

Adityanath said UP had achieved over 95% coverage of first dose of the vaccine and 62% coverage of the second dose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“UP has a target of vaccinating 1,40,00,00 children between the age of 15 and 18, of which we have already given the first dose to 62,83,00 teenagers. On the other hand, 52,900 beneficiaries have been given the precautionary dose in the state so far,” he added.

Talking about Gautam Buddh Nagar, Adityanath lauded the efforts of the district health department for completing 100% first dose coverage of the Covid vaccine.

“This district has carried out the vaccination drive very efficiently, as it has already completed 100% coverage of the first dose of the vaccine while the second dose coverage is 92%. Among 15-18 age group, 1,16,00 doses have been administered while 46% coverage of the precautionary dose has been achieved,” said the CM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adityanath also appreciated the efforts of frontline workers, healthcare workers, administration, health department and local surveillance teams comprising ASHA and Anganwadi workers in controlling the spread of Covid-19 infection in the district.

“Last year, we were anticipating that the third wave of Covid would hit us in August-September, 2021. However, we were able to control that. Now, the Omicron variant of Covid has spread rapidly across the country, but if we look at hospitalization figures, less than 1% of the infected cases require hospitalization. In UP, only 0.5% of the total active Covid cases are hospitalized. Similarly in Gautam Buddh Nagar, of the 9,500 active cases, only 200 are under hospitalization. In fact, even these cases are those patients who are suffering from other comorbidities,” the CM said while addressing the media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “The third wave is less harmful as compared to the second. But it is a disease and we have to save children, women and senior citizens. For that, we have also installed 5,500 public address systems to give out public awareness messages. People should avoid going to crowded places. We are hopeful that we will be successful in saving lives and livelihoods during this third wave too.”

At GIMS, Adityanath inspected the flu out-patient department (OPD) , control room and vaccination area. “He also interacted with patients admitted to the isolation ward and inquired about the state of heath facilities available at the hospital. GIMS is an L-2 category hospital that has 500 beds. Of these, 450 are Covid beds and currently 54 beds are occupied by Covid patients,” said Dr (Brig) RK Gupta, director, GIMS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a review of Covid situation at GIMS, the chief minister visited Kayampur village five kilometers away. Here, he interacted with the local surveillance team (nigrani samiti) at a government school in the village.

“Local health teams have done exceptional work in the last two years during the Covid pandemic and I thank them for their service. The focus of health teams should now be to ensure full coverage of precautionary dose of the Covid vaccine and vaccination for teenagers in 15-18 age group,” he told the workers.