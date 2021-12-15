Nadda, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states visit Ayodhya, offer prayers

The chief ministers of eight Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states and the party’s national president JP Nadda paid obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on Wednesday after reaching the pilgrim town from Varanasi.

Engineers of the Larsen and Toubro gave a presentation of the ongoing construction work of Ram temple to Nadda and the visiting chief ministers.

Uttar Pradesh culture minister Neelkanth Tewari welcomed the BJP chief and the chief ministers on their arrival at the Ayodhya airport.

Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, performed puja with Vedic rituals as the chief ministers, along with their wives, worshipped Ram Lalla.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, was present on the occasion along with other Trust members.

After the rituals, Champat Rai briefed the BJP chief and the chief ministers about the ongoing construction of Ram temple.

Rai took them on a round of the Ram Janmabhoomi campus and apprised them of the foundation work which was recently completed. Nadda enquired about the ongoing construction work and its next stage.

Vinod Mehta of Larsen and Toubro, who is heading the construction team for the Ram temple project, gave a presentation of the ongoing construction work before the visitors. He apprised the CMs’ delegation about the temple’s design and also informed them that no iron was being used in the construction.

During the presentation, Rai informed the delegation that construction work of Ram Mandir would be completed by the end of 2023 and thereafter devotees will be allowed to worship Ram Lalla there.

Earlier in the day, after reaching Ayodhya, Nadda along with the CMs visited Swarg Dwar ghat on the bank of the Saryu to worship the river.

Amid chanting of Vedic mantras, the priests welcomed the chief ministers and their wives at the ghat where special arrangements were made for puja.

Sashi Kant Das, a priest, recited Vedic mantras through a public address system and issued instructions to the CMs for the rituals. His disciples helped the CMs. The proceedings at the ghat continued for a little more than half an hour.

From the ghat, the CMs’ convoy left for the Hanuman Garhi temple where Ramesh Das, the head priest, welcomed them and Nadda. All the CMs attended special aarti of Lord Hanuman. After the aarti, Ramesh Das offered ‘prasad’ to the visitors.

Those present on the occasion included Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his wife, Goa CM Pramod Sawant with his wife, Biplab Deb of Tripura and his wife, Manohar Lal Khattar of Haryana, Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam and his wife, Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh and his and N Biren Singh of Manipur and his wife.

Deputy CMs of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein and his wife, Chandrakant Kavlekar of Goa and his wife, Y Pattan of Nagaland were also there.

Bihar deputy CMs Tarkishore Prasad along with his wife, and Renu Devi were also present.

The others there included Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Trust members Anil Mishra, Mahant Dhinendra Das and Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra. BJP MP from Ayodhya Lallu Singh, party MLA Ved Prakash Gupta and Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay welcomed the visitors at Ram Janmabhoomi.

Later, the BJP president and the chief ministers left for Lucknow from the Ayodhya airport.