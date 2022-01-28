Nadda plays farmer card in Shahjahanpur and Bareilly

LUCKNOW Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda gave momentum to the party’s election campaign in western Uttar Pradesh by organising door-to-door campaigns in Shahjahanpur and Bareilly on Friday.

To win support of farmers, Nadda highlighted the pro-farmers’ schemes launched by the BJP government at the centre and in the state in the ‘Prabhavi Matdata Samvad’ organised in both the districts.

Terming the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as “anti-farmers”, Nadda said farmers were harassed under the governments of both parties whereas under the BJP government, the minimum support price of crops was increased and subsidy was given on fertilisers.

Nadda also played the farmers card in Shahjahanpur that shares its border with Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including farmers, were killed on October 3 last year while they were staging a protest against the three contentious farm laws. The support of farmers will be decisive in deciding the fate of candidates in the assembly election in both the districts.

“What Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for farmers has not been done by any leader in the country. The budgetary allocation to the agriculture sector has increased under the BJP government. It clearly shows that the BJP is committed for the welfare of farmers. The recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission was implemented with the increase in minimum support price for agriculture products,” he said.

Earlier, before the general elections, the Congress party used to promise loan waivers but the BJP launched PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and funds were deposited in the accounts of 10.50 crore farmers across the country. In UP, ₹41,000 crore had been deposited in the accounts of two crore farmers. The Modi government has given 140% subsidy on fertilisers, and the price of fertiliser bag was slashed from ₹2,400 to ₹1,200, added Nadda.

“Over 11 crore farmers are registered under the PM crop insurance scheme in the country while 2.70 crore farmers in UP are associated with the scheme. Soil health card has been distributed among 3.70 crore farmers in UP,” he said.

Nadda said 45 lakh farmers in UP were getting pension while ₹36,000 crore loans of farmers had been waived. “The Yogi government has made ₹1.40 lakh crore payments to sugarcane farmers. Under SP and BSP governments, sugar mills were sold and closed, but new sugar mills have been set up under the Yogi government and farmers are getting 50% discount in power supply. Today, UP is number one in crop production,” he said.

The BJP chief said the SP was giving tickets to candidates who were in jail or out on bail. “The SP chief has extended friendship to tainted politicians but people will reject them in the election. Criminals, gangsters and mafia have been reined in under the BJP government,” he added.

