Nagram over-bridge open for commuters after long wait

The much-awaited over-bridge on the Nagram road started operating on Saturday.

Officials with the Bridge Corporation, the constructing agency, however, said as of now movement of only light vehicles has been allowed.

The estimated cost of the bridge was around ₹37.70 crore and is around 700 meters long. Officials said that bridge would facilitate the population of around 2 lakh people, who can use the bridge daily.

Officials said the construction of the bridge would also put an end to the perennial problem of the traffic jam caused by the frequent closure of the railway crossing at the Sewai crossing on which the bridge is constructed. “On an average, the railway crossing usually closes 48 times in 24 hours which often results in the traffic jam. However, the traffic can move easily now,” an official with the Bridge Corporation said.

The construction of the bridge initially started in 2017, however, following the land acquisition-related issues and pandemic situation, the construction got delayed and it could finally be completed in 2022.