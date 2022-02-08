Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Naini Central Jail: Over five dozen inmates facing apathy by kin

Nearly five dozen inmates at Naini central jail are suffering from negligence and apathy from their families.
Nearly five dozen inmates at Naini central jail are suffering from negligence and apathy from their families. Their relatives never visited them in jail to inquire about their well-being since they were incarcerated. They have been in jail for a long time.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Prisoners Munnilal and Nathu have been serving their sentence in Naini Central Jail for more than eight years now and are part of over five dozen inmates who are facing negligence and apathy at the hands of their kin.

Their kin never turned up at the jail to meet them or enquire about their well-being since their incarceration.

Many of these inmates have been in jail for many years now.

As per jail officials, over five dozen prisoners at Naini Jail are facing this kind of apathy from their kin and relatives.

“Their kin is not concerned if the prisoner is dead, ill or facing any other problem at jail. Such prisoners have been abandoned by their kin. They haven’t had a visitor for the last many years,” the jail officials said.

Prisoners Munnilal, Nathu, Santram, Pawan, Rakesh, Kripa Shankar and dozens of others live a solitary life without any visitors from outside.

Many of them even tried to send messages to their kin through relatives of other prisoners but received no response, the jail officials said.

Many of these prisoners are not from far-flung areas but belong to Prayagraj and its adjoining districts.

“Now they consider jail as their home and other prisoners as their family. They share their joys, sorrows and emotions with them,” the jail officials said.

It is worth mentioning that Naini Jail houses over 4,000 inmates, including convicts and under-trials. At present, the visits at the jail are restricted due to the Covid threat, but earlier, the kin of many inmates would turn up in large numbers every day to meet the inmates and inquire about their well-being. Even people from far off places regularly visited their kin lodged in jail. The jail officials said many of these prisoners have had no visitor in the past 3 to 4 years and in some cases even more.

Senior Superintendent at Jail PN Pandey said such prisoners are being provided with every help by jail administration.

