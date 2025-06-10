‘Naksha’ Pilot to ensure accurate urban land records in UP: Minister

The ‘Naksha’ pilot programme aims to provide accurate and easily accessible urban land records in Uttar Pradesh. It will also contribute to transparent property ownership, more efficient urban planning, and improved infrastructure development, said Manoj Joshi, secretary, department of land resources, ministry of rural development while addressing a press conference on Monday. Currently, land records such as real-time khatauni, maps, and khasra have been digitised. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

He said, the ‘Naksha’ pilot programme has been launched by the ministry of rural development in 157 urban local bodies in 27 states and 3 union territories in the year 2024-25 for the preparation of land records of urban areas.

Ten urban local bodies of Uttar Pradesh have been selected under the programme. It includes Tanda (Ambedkar Nagar), Nawabganj (Barabanki), Anupshahr (Bulandshahr), Chitrakoot Dham (Chitrakoot), Gorakhpur (Gorakhpur), Hardoi (Hardoi), Jhansi (Jhansi), Chunar (Mirzapur), Puranpur (Pilibhit) and Tilhar (Shahjahanpur), he said.

The state-of-the-art aerial and field survey techniques under Naksha are helping to build a comprehensive, GIS-integrated database of urban land parcels. Currently, 22.27% of Uttar Pradesh’s population lives in urban areas. This figure is projected to rise to around 40% by 2031, he said.

In view of the fast urbanisation there is a need for accurate and accessible urban land records. The programme will play important role in streamlining urban planning.

The land records of urban areas maintained by urban bodies for tax collection have been found inadequate for establishing ownership rights. With the introduction of mapped urban land records, the status of land and ownership will now be clearly defined. This accurate determination of ownership is expected to help prevent fraud in urban property transactions.

In case of disputes, it will facilitate smoother judicial proceedings. The data will not only aid in urban planning but also support the development of infrastructure facilities. The legally certified land data will help boost municipal revenue collection, enhance disaster preparedness, and attract private investment, he added.

Speaking about the rural land records, Joshi stated the Uttar Pradesh revenue department has been managing them digitally by incorporating technology in land management processes, with support from the Revenue Board.

Currently, land records such as real-time khatauni, maps, and khasra have been digitised. Village maps have also been digitised and geo-referenced, with each plot assigned a Geo-Aadhaar—Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN)—based on its geospatial coordinates. ULPIN includes ownership details, plot size, and its latitude and longitude information. This system will streamline real estate transactions, aid in resolving property taxation issues, and enhance disaster planning and response efforts, he said.

Joshi reviewed the progress of Digital India Land Record Modernization Program (DIL1RMP) and ‘Naksha’ programme in UP in a meeting with chairman of revenue board Anil Kumar.

He stated that currently, details such as land ownership shares recorded in the khatauni, land disputes, sale transactions, maps, complaints filed on the Anti-Land Mafia Portal, enemy or evacuee property status, and bank mortgage information are all available online with just a single click.

The facility of online application for succession, non-agricultural land declaration, income/caste/residence certificate, transfer of land of Scheduled Caste landholder, authorisation of transfer of more than 12.5 acres of land, complaint of illegal occupation of land, lease allotment, chief minister krishak accident welfare and correction in khatauni is available to the general public, he said.

The revenue court computerised management system is functional for the settlement of land related disputes, through which the plaintiff and the defendant have the facility to view all the details regarding the status of their case online such as date of case, status of case, order etc.

He said that an action plan is underway to link land records with Aadhaar, which will enable access to complete land details with a single click and help curb fraud in land transactions. Under the Swamitva Yojana, land surveys are being conducted using drones to generate accurate land records and GIS-based maps for rural planning. The aim is to ensure financial stability for people living in rural areas by enabling them to use their property as a financial asset to access loans and other financial benefits.