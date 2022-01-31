Name Yogi doesn’t make one a saint: Azad takes a jibe at CM

The Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who looks all set to contest against Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur urban seat in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, on Sunday, attacked the UP CM saying, “Someone who goes by the name Yogi does not make him a saint.”

Azad, who was addressing a press conference, also hoped that people of Gorakhpur would bless him with their votes.

When asked about various social media memes which show him as demon king Ravana, who is being killed by Yogi (Adityanath) as Lord Rama, Azad said, “Deprived have always been killed whenever they raise their voice for equality and justice. Dalits and the socially oppressed are killed. The name of Ravana has been given to me by the media. Names do not matter, as someone who goes by the name Yogi does not make him a saint. A person named Yogi could be a Dhongi, Hitler or even a dictator. My name is the same as that of great freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad. This is not a battle of the name rather work. Those who have changed names are going to face defeat.”

On being asked about his decision to contest from Gorakhpur, he said, “This is my decision. I believe that people of Gorakhpur will shower their blessing on me. They know that this Ravana is fighting for youngsters, Dalits, elderly, women and farmers, who feel cheated by this government.

Azad also commented on the failure of his party to ally with Samajwadi Party (SP).

“I tried my best for the alliance, but they (SP) did not want the welfare of the Dalits. They know well if they come to power, Chandrashekhar will not sit silently on the issues of Dalits, deprived, and women. We are the people who walk on the path of equality and justice shown by Kanshi Ram ji.”

Azad also raised the issue of a Dalit student, who last year was found murdered on Gorakhpur university campus and whose family had alleged that the girl was raped and murdered.

“Her family members still await justice,” Azad said.