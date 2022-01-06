Nation won’t forgive “conspirators” of PM’s security breach: UP CM Yogi

Terming Wednesday’s breach in PM Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab a conspiracy with the country, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the countrymen will not forgive the “conspirators”.

“When the country is safe, only then we will all be safe. But some people want to break into it. The proof of it has come in front of the countrymen in the form of a ‘conspiracy’ in Punjab on Wednesday,” Yogi said while addressing people after distributing tablets and smartphones to 1200 students in a programme organised at Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi on Thursday.

He said the PM had talked about “Digital India” in 2014 and had announced many schemes for the youth. “India is the youngest country in the world. India has the largest number of youths in the world. In India, largest number of youths reside in Uttar Pradesh,” the CM added.

“During the pandemic, I realised that students wanted to study online but they were helpless due to lack of resources. That’s when the UP government decided to provide tablets/smartphones to such youths. These devices will be provided to one crore youths of the state, including 90,000 students of Varanasi. Along with this, digital accessories will also be made available free of cost,” Yogi said.

He said the direction of youth power would be the direction of the country. “India is emerging as a power in the world,” the CM said. Referring to the corona period, he said India’s corona management was appreciated all over the world. He further said the population of the US is one-fourth of India’s population but there were one-and-a-half-times more deaths there than India during the Covid period.

Tablets have been made available to 10,000 children preparing for competitive exams under the Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Yojana offering free coaching to economically weaker aspirants of competitive exams in UP. This facility will also be provided to the students of medical, engineering and ITIs including graduates, he said.

While talking about the restoration of Somnath temple, he said country’s first President Dr Rajendra Prasad had attended a function held to discuss revamping Somnath temple despite the then government’s opposition. He further said, however, PM Narendra Modi himself came to inaugurate Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.