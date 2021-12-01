Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
National meet for “Flexible Academic Program” at Prayagraj’s IIIT-A from Dec 3

The post-schooling to PhD level Flexible Academic Program includes multi-institute, multi-entry and lateral entry, multi-exit, multi-disciplinary, multi-mode and multi-lingual features
It may be mentioned that the IIITA-Prayagraj drafted the Flexible Academic Program ordinance and its senate appreciated the concept in June 2021.
Published on Dec 01, 2021 10:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

In order to implement the Flexible Academic Program (FAP) at national institutes as part of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) is going to organise a two-day national conference on its Jhalwa campus here from December 3.

FAP coordinator prof Neetesh Purohit on Wednesday said the conference aims to concretize various business rules related to academics, administration and financial aspects of FAP such that a 4-year pilot run of FAP (initially for technical education) may be conducted through a consortium of institutes/universities from the academic year 2022-23.

Several senior officials of AICTE, AIU, NITI Aayog and union ministry of education will be involved along with educationists from renowned IITs, NITs, IIITs, technical universities and central universities of the country during the two-day conference.

“Further, posters/abstracts for effective implementation of NEP-2020 in higher education institutes/ universities are also invited. Some selected posters/abstracts may be included in the proceedings of the conference. Entire academic fraternity is the target audience; they may join the conference through the online platform,” Purohit said.

The Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN), New Delhi and IEEE, UP section have extended non-financial support to the conference and FAP.

Prof P Nagabhushan, director, IIIT-A said this ordinance is an articulation of the institute’s commitment towards NEP-2020, with a view that it enables students to maintain the continuity in learning process.

IIIT-A shall constitute a non-profit section 8 company (a company is referred to as section 8 company when it registered as a non-profit organization) for implementing the FAP from academic session 2022. This company shall also create a consortium of various Indian and Foreign institutes/universities for taking part and strengthening this initiative of IIITA, he said.

PHOTO CAPTION: IIIT-A campus (HT File Photo)

Writer: K Sandeep Kumar

Contact: 9415235145

