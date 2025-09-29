Navratri brings hope: CM Yogi steps in, son receives immediate cancer care

For a 63-year-old woman from Raipurwa, Kanpur, this Navratri turned into a festival of new hope when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath intervened to ensure urgent treatment for her cancer-stricken son. Representational image (Sourced)

At the Janata Darshan programme on Monday, the woman spoke about her ailing son and the difficulties she faced in arranging medical care. Responding immediately, the chief minister instructed officials to shift her son directly from the venue to Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute, Lucknow, via a government ambulance, ensuring he received prompt treatment.

“Sir, my young son has cancer. We are poor, cannot afford treatment, and we do not have an Ayushman card. Please save my son’s life,” she appealed. Yogi assured her of all necessary assistance and personally facilitated the hospitalisation.

During the programme, Yogi met over 50 people from across Uttar Pradesh, listening to grievances patiently and accepting applications for action in a time-bound manner. Apart from health-related appeals, issues raised included illegal construction in Mathura, Vrindavan, and Lucknow, unresolved cyber fraud cases in Noida, and matters related to police, administration, revenue, electricity, and financial aid.

Yogi interacted warmly with children at the venue, distributing chocolates and toffees and offering blessings. Speaking to attendees, he said the government works on the principle of ‘Har Seva, Narayan Seva,’ supporting citizens seeking medical help through any channel and providing financial aid whenever required.