NCC group commander inspects U.P. Girls Battalion

Brigadier Ravi Kapoor, group commander, NCC group headquarters, Lucknow, conducted the annual inspection of 19 U.P. Girls Battalion, NCC Lucknow on Thursday.

Colonel Dinesh Kanojia, commanding officer of the battalion, briefed Brigadier Kapoor about the NCC activities carried out throughout the year. He also outlined the activities to be taken up for 2022-23. Brigadier Kapoor praised the maintenance and training of the unit and congratulated him for the good work.

The commanding officer of the unit was introduced to the winning NCC girl cadets of various competitions in the year 2021-22. Brigadier Kapoor met all the military and civilian staff of the battalion. Simultaneously, under the NCC expansion plan, Brigadier Kapoor visited Red Rose Public School, Vishnulok Colony. The school has applied for senior girl cadets under NCC extension scheme. School Manager Prashant Kumar Mishra and chairperson Smita Mishra briefed about the school.

During this, NCC teacher Purnima Bajpai of the school, Subedar Major Tajbar Singh of battalion, Arpita Mishra, Subedar Daya Shankar and VHM Bishwajit Sarkar were present.