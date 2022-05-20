NCC group commander inspects U.P. Girls Battalion
Brigadier Ravi Kapoor, group commander, NCC group headquarters, Lucknow, conducted the annual inspection of 19 U.P. Girls Battalion, NCC Lucknow on Thursday.
Colonel Dinesh Kanojia, commanding officer of the battalion, briefed Brigadier Kapoor about the NCC activities carried out throughout the year. He also outlined the activities to be taken up for 2022-23. Brigadier Kapoor praised the maintenance and training of the unit and congratulated him for the good work.
The commanding officer of the unit was introduced to the winning NCC girl cadets of various competitions in the year 2021-22. Brigadier Kapoor met all the military and civilian staff of the battalion. Simultaneously, under the NCC expansion plan, Brigadier Kapoor visited Red Rose Public School, Vishnulok Colony. The school has applied for senior girl cadets under NCC extension scheme. School Manager Prashant Kumar Mishra and chairperson Smita Mishra briefed about the school.
During this, NCC teacher Purnima Bajpai of the school, Subedar Major Tajbar Singh of battalion, Arpita Mishra, Subedar Daya Shankar and VHM Bishwajit Sarkar were present.
-
Eight, including four school students, drown in two incidents in Pune district; one still missing
Eight people, including four school students, drowned while a search operation was underway for a missing person in two separate incidents at Chaskaman backwaters and Bhatghar dam in the Pune district on Thursday. In the first incident, a group of students from Sahyadri International School, along with school teachers, visited the Chaskaman dam backwaters in Khed taluka as part of an informal trip. All of them were studying in Class 10.
-
Prayagraj Municipal Corporation seeks govt advice to hike wards from existing 80 to 110
In the backdrop of the state government issuing an order last year wherein every city having a population between 15 to 18 lakh is to have 100 wards for better infrastructure development, Prayagraj Municipal Corporation was supposed to increase 20 more wards to its existing 80.
-
Ruby Hall Clinic kidney transplant ‘malpractices’ probe handed over to crime branch
PUNE The Pune police have transferred the kidney transplant malpractice case involving Ruby Hall Clinic to the crime branch unit on Thursday. After the FIR was registered last week based on the order from a court, the case was being probed by the Koregaon Park police station. The FIR names 15 persons, and the police so far have arrested two middlemen Ravi Rodge (41) and Abhijit Gathne (36), both residents of Pune.
-
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to meet BJP workers in Pune today
Defence minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajnath Singh will address party workers in the city on Friday (May 20). The party's city unit president, Jagdish Mulik, has organised the meet at Aashirwad Palace, Tingrenagar. With civic elections slated in the coming months, many in political circles see the visit of central ministers and senior BJP leaders to the city as the start of BJP's poll preparations.
-
IISER undertakes teachers’ training to encourage innovation at student level
PUNE A 10-day teachers' development workshop, under the iRISE (Inspiring India in Research, Innovation and STEM Education) programme, is currently underway at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune. The phase 2 batch was inaugurated on Thursday by professor Jayant Udagonkar, director, IISER Pune; and Vishal Solanki, DDG and director of, YASHADA. During the 10-day workshop, teachers will be introduced to concepts of STEM education, process innovation, and cascade training modules.
