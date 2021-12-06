NCC honours 1971 war widows in Lucknow University

As part of ‘Swarnim Vijay Diwas’ and ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, NCC group headquarters, Lucknow, held a felicitation ceremony for Veer Naris (war widows) of the soldiers of the 1971 Indo-Pak war at Malaviya Hall of Lucknow University on Monday.

Three widows of war heroes (soldiers), who died in the 1971 war, were honoured. Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash was the chief guest. He honoured the widows as a mark of respect and gratitude.

Brig Ravi Kapoor, group commander, NCC group headquarters, and Col Sumeet Puri, commanding officer of 63 UP NCC Battalion, were also present.

The NCC cadets of 63 UP NCC Battalion gave a guard of honour to pay homage and tribute to the 1971 war heroes. Three widows of the soldiers, who died in the 1971 war and residing in Lucknow, namely — Manju Mishra, wife of craftsman Pashupati Narayan Mishra, Chandra Devi wife of Naik Raja Singh and Lila Devi wife of Sowar Jit Singh — were felicitated and presented with a shawl and gifts.

The event was organised and conducted by the cadets of 63 UP NCC Battalion and who also took part in a cultural programme, which included dance, skit and a song.

Brigadier Ravi Kapoor motivated the young cadets and explained the importance and the duties of being a soldier. “The 1971 war was unique as it was the first war where all three forces of the nation— army, navy and the air force— fought together for a swift and spectacular victory in a short span of 13 days,” said Col PP Kishore.

He added that a total of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered on December 16, 1971, and the war resulted in the birth of a powerful India, which wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the soldiers who gave supreme sacrifice and their brave family members.

“The sacrifices of the families of the soldiers help in winning wars and ensure the safety of the nation. The widows of soldiers carry on with their lives with strength have my utmost respect,” said Captain (Dr) Kiran Lata Dangwal. All three war widows lighted the lamp along with other guests as a tribute to the soldiers.

Widows recall their spouses’ sacrifice

In an informal talk with the scribe after the event, the war widows recalled the moment when they lost their spouses. “I was informed about the demise of my husband through a letter as there was no technology in 1971,” said Lila Devi, wife of Sawar Jit Singh.

“I receive a pension of ₹12,000 from the government. However, there is no extra support. I have two daughters, and there was no assistance even at the time of their marriages,” she said.

