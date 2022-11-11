NCR’s Prayagraj junction bags “Eat Right Station” certification from FSSAI

The Prayagraj junction station has bagged “Eat Right Station” certification, thereby becoming the first station in Uttar Pradesh to get this recognition, say railway officials.

The “Eat Right Station” certification is awarded by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to the railway stations that set benchmarks (as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006) in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers.

FSSAI is an autonomous statutory body established under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The stations are awarded a certificate upon a conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency, they add.

“Prayagraj junction station has been awarded the ‘Eat Right Station’ certificate by FSSAI and has become the first railway station of Uttar Pradesh and third station of NCR to have attained this status. The earlier two were Gwalior and Dabra railway stations.” said Amit Malaviya, senior public relations officer, North Central Railway (NCR).

Officials said it is after the efforts by a joint team of Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) and North Central Railway’s Prayagraj division that now all the stalls of the junction will be providing hygienic food as per the set norms.

For this, the canteen and restaurant operators were updated on how to prepare food as well as how to serve it from the stalls. Prayagraj junction has been certified by the FSSAI after training at all levels and a thorough third-party audit against 240 parameters.

The team of food safety department had visited the junction three months back to ensure supply of hygienic food items to railway passengers. Assistant food commissioner-II Mamta Chaudhary said during this time, the team of NCR’s Prayagraj division was also present.

First, the cleanliness with which the food is to be prepared in the canteen, the water in which the food items are being washed, were all sampled. Where there were flaws, they were corrected. After this, the method of serving food was scrutinised in the second phase. Its flaws too were rectified. In the third phase, information about stall and packing was checked and corrected to ensure full transparency.

Finally, after a process of three months, the team entrusted by FSSAI conducted the audit and everything was found to be in order in the audit. After this only the certificate was awarded, said Chaudhary.

This certificate means that now hygienic food is available at Prayagraj junction. The assistant commissioner said Prayagraj junction is the first railway station in the state to get this certification.

The certification is part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement- a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country’s food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians. Eat Right India adopts a judicious mix of regulatory, capacity building, collaborative, and empowerment approaches to ensure that our food is suitable both for the people and the planet.