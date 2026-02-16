Nearly two-century-old King’s English Hospital: A royal past, a crumbling present!

A nearly two-century-old public healthcare facility in Tudiyaganj that introduced allopathic treatment to the old city now grapples with crumbling infrastructure and lack of staff. The new building in Tudiyaganj area where the hospital has been operating since 2013. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

King’s English Hospital, situated in the old city, once marked a turning point in the region’s medical history.

Originally set up with 20 beds for the general public, the hospital gradually became a trusted name among residents. Today, however, despite its legacy, it faces severe infrastructural and manpower constraints. Locals remark that the hospital now remains royal only in name.

The present structure shows visible signs of deterioration. Broken chairs, tables and beds make up much of the available furniture. The X-ray machine has remained defunct for years and the operation theatre is non-functional.

Staff shortages further compound the crisis. While officials claimed that there are two doctors against three sanctioned posts, HT found only one doctor, who also serves as superintendent, along with two pharmacists, two ward boys, one X-ray technician and three other staff members, during multiple visits.

Officials said that despite challenges, around 200 patients visit the outpatient department daily.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr NB Singh said administrative and financial control of the hospital rests with the State Ayurvedic College & Hospital. The college principal serves as the drawing and disbursing officer and state funds are routed through the institution. Appointments of doctors on an ad hoc basis are made following state government directives issued to the CMO.

“Recruitment of doctors on an ad hoc basis is scheduled this month. Once the process is completed, the vacant posts will be filled,” Dr Singh said.

Hospital superintendent Dr RC Gupta maintained that essential medicines are available and outpatient services function regularly.

“Patients are examined in the OPD and nursing facilities are provided. We are ensuring care according to the available staff and resources,” he said.

On his part, Dr Dinesh Kumar Maurya, principal of the State Ayurvedic College & Hospital, said a proposal has been sent to higher authorities for equipment and infrastructure upgrade.

“Renovation work will begin soon and the shortcomings will be addressed,” he added.

He also claimed that there are three sanctioned posts of doctors at the hospital, of which an orthopaedic surgeon and a general surgeon are available.

Historical significance

According to Roshan Taqui, an Indian historian specialising in Lucknow and its culture, the hospital was established during the reign of King Naseeruddin Haider between 1832 and 1834 as a facility where patients received allopathic treatment.

Highlighting its historical significance, prof PK Ghosh of Lucknow University’s medieval and modern history department said the hospital was among the earliest centres in the region to introduce allopathy at a time when Ayurveda and Unani systems dominated healthcare.

“When the hospital was established, traditional systems like Ayurveda and Unani were widely practised. This institution was one of the first to treat patients using allopathic techniques and medicines, which was rare in that era,” he said.

He pointed out that the original building, from which the hospital functioned until 2013, had become structurally unsafe. The facility was subsequently shifted to a single-storey structure within the Government Ayurvedic Hospital premises.

Prof Ghosh, who continues to guide students in an honorary capacity, said the hospital represents a crucial chapter in Lucknow’s transition to modern medicine.

While officials cite administrative procedures and impending recruitments, the condition of King’s English Hospital raises broader concerns about preserving and strengthening legacy public institutions.