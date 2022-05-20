Need for more debates before enactment of law: LS Speaker
LUCKNOW Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday stressed on the need for having more debates in the houses before enactment of any law and said even the people, for whose benefit a law is being made, should be spoken to before a law is made.
“We should speak to people before making laws. More debate in the house will work as a guide to the government and benefit the people for whom the law is being enacted. All the governments, of whichever political party, have only one objective of enacting law to empower people to resolve their problems and ease their lives,” said Birla while inaugurating the orientation programme for new members and the implementation of e-Vidhan system in the state assembly.
He called upon the treasury benches and the opposition to work together as they have the common objective of serving the people. The Lok Sabha Speaker said parliament and legislatures are there to make law and lesser debates “are a cause of concern for us.”
“While making laws, we should have proper debates,” he emphasised.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, UP assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav and minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna were present in the state assembly hall where the total number of seats has been increased. Every member has been assigned a seat and all the desks have been fitted with a tablet to pave way to make the proceedings of the state assembly paperless. This is for the first time that Yogi and Akhilesh Yadav came face to face in the House.
Referring to UP’s glorious history, Birla said: “Uttar Pradesh has been a centre of cultural, spiritual, intellectual and political consciousness since ancient times. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is MP from UP and the state has given nine Prime Ministers till now,” he said.
The LS Speaker said creating ruckus, resorting to sloganeering and displaying placards in the House lower its dignity, which can be maintained only by debates and proper communication.
“Maintaining dignity of the House is our responsibility. Conduct of members will add to glory of these houses. We should put our point with logic… new members should study old debates and laws,” he said.
He also expressed concern over lesser number of members taking part in the proceedings of the House. “We should sit for more time in the House. You will have experiences of members of the house to learn from. The number of legislators attending the House is going down and this is a cause of concern for us,” said the Lok Sabha Speaker.
Birla used the occasion to congratulate chief minister Yogi Adityanath who assumed charge as leader of House and chief minister again. He said UP had elected 47 women MLAs, 128 first-time MLAs and over 200 MLAs who had returned to the House. He hoped the use of information technology for implementation of e-Vidhan system will enable more participation and make the legislatures more responsible.
He said India’s first Prime Minister late Jawahar Lal Nehru and architect of Constitution of India BR Ambedkar and others decided to adopt parliamentary democracy.
“Parliamentary democracy is the best way of governance…we are celebrating 75 years of India’s democratic journey. India’s democracy has been strengthened during the period and has the confidence of people,” said Birla. He also quoted BR Ambedkar to make his point that there was a need to bring social democracy along with political democracy. “In order to strengthen political democracy, we will have to strengthen social democracy,” he added.
