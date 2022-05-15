Need separate IAS ‘municipal cadre’ for effective administration: Lucknow mayor
The All India Mayors Council on Saturday decided to appeal to the chief ministers of the various states to implement the 74th Constitutional Amendment Bill to strengthen the local self-government in their states.
Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, who participated in the meeting, said, “The mayors from across the country requested the Central government to amend the All India Municipal Act and create a separate “Municipal cadre” in the Indian Administrative Services (IAS).”
“Mayors feel that officers selected for municipal cadre will serve in Municipal Corporation throughout their service period. Such a pool of IAS officers would be more beneficial for the development of cities,” she said
All the mayors decided that they would soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers to press for their demands, Bhatia added.
Explaining the demand Bhatia said the post of mayor is just symbolic and has no power.
“The implementation of 74th amendment will give more rights to local bodies at the same time it would increase their accountability. Presently, local bodies and representatives don’t have any rights compared to MLAs and MPs. The mayors are just symbolic. Sometimes it’s hard to get the work done for any mayor because he has no authority. That’s why the mayor needs to be empowered.”
Narsana village becomes first in Rajasthan with 100% health insurance cover
The Narsana village in Jalore district of Rajasthan has become the first gram panchayat in the state to register all families for ₹10 lakh cashless health insurance coverage under “Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojna”, a state flagship scheme. The Yojna was started on May 1, 2021 with ₹5 lakh health coverage but later it was increased to ₹10 lakh.
Rajasthan: Murder case against govt deputy chief whip Mahendra Choudhary, others
The family of a trader, shot dead on Saturday by unidentified assailants in Nawa town of Nagaur, has accused the government's deputy chief whip Mahendra Choudhary of being one of the conspirators behind the attack even as the MLA called the allegations baseless and politically motivated. Nearly half-a-dozen miscreants opened fire at a salt business trader, Jaipal Poonia, when he was going in his car to the court for a hearing.
Power Crisis: Industrialists perform ‘aarti’ for BESCOM officials
Fed up with chronic power cuts and pathetic daily power supply disruptions, industrialists of Kumbalagodu Industrial Area, off Bengaluru-Mysuru Road, perform 'aarti' to BESCOM officials. Micro industries are the most affected by the power crisis with more than half of their monthly revenue now going to purchasing diesel to operate generators in the last one week. They have questioned the authority about the erratic supply of power in a 'high-tech city' like Bengaluru.
Flyers wait in aircraft for 3 hours as Pune-Bengaluru flight delayed
It turned out to be an awful experience for the flyers boarding Go First (G8 284) Pune-Bengaluru flight as they had to wait for three hours in the aircraft before the official told them to board another flight. The flight was scheduled to depart at 10.50 pm on May 14, but it departed at 3.13 am on May 15. There was a delay of 4.23 hours.
Your space: Pune municipal commissioner’s actions are a welcome move
In certain areas, footpaths are occupied by hawkers, with no place for pedestrians. The municipal commissioner's actions are a welcome move. However, whenever an official takes such actions, he is immediately transferred. Charging additional parking fees is not a welcome move. Citizens are already dealing with financial crisis, adding a parking fee would be a burden. Plans for commercial complexes are also passed along with number of parking zones, but no parking is available.
