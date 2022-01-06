NEP-2020: Agra’s Ambedkar University approves 135 new vocational courses

Academic Council for Dr BR Ambedkar University, Agra, met on Thursday to approve 135 new vocational courses under National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020). Besides this, the ordinance issued for the implementation of NEP-2020 in courses for BA, BSc and BCom was also approved and will be sent for sanction to the Uttar Pradesh governor.

The meeting of the Academic Council was chaired by officiating vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai.

“Ordinance issued for the implementation of National Education Policy-2020 for courses of BA, BSc, BCom, was given approval during the meet and will be sent to Raj Bhavan for sanction by the governor of Uttar Pradesh,” informed Prof Pradeep Shridhar, the spokesperson for the university.

“135 vocational courses have been approved by the Academic Council, which also accepted the proposal to amend the title of some courses, as presented by the V-C. The council authorised the registrar of the university to amend the titles of the courses and submit them to the executive council for approval,” stated Prof Shridhar.

“It was also decided that now onwards decisions of the meetings of the Academic Council will be sent to all the members by mail and in case any objection is not made by any member within three days, then those decisions will be deemed to be accepted,” stated Prof Shridhar.

“On representation made through e-mail, Vandana Nagpal had requested to consider the degree of Chartered Accountant equivalent to MCom, so that it may pave the way for research work. It was accepted as a policy decision, and in this regard, the notification issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) was adopted by the Academic Council,” informed spokesperson for the university.