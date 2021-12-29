NEP-2020: AU begins efforts to set up agriculture faculty

Allahabad University (AU) would soon set up ‘Agriculture Faculty’ on its campus as part of its initiatives under the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Efforts in this direction have begun and a proposal is being prepared in this regard, confirmed central varsity officials. Presently, the 134-year-old fourth oldest varsity in the country has four faculties—Arts, Science, Law and Commerce.

If all goes according to plan, the new faculty of agriculture could well come up at the Hindu Hostel campus that the university has recently acquired on a nominal lease rent of ₹1 per annum for the next 29 years and 11 months. Once ready, it would offer various vocational courses related to different aspects of agriculture and associated areas, preferably from 2023-24, the officials aware of the development shared.

“The university is constantly striving to offer vocational courses and programmes deemed important for the society. As part of NEP-2020, the university on one hand is gearing up to start new integrated courses while also working on setting up an Agriculture faculty. A proposal in this regard is being prepared,” said Prof Jaya Kapoor, AU PRO.

Former vice-chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, and former head of the department of AU’s economics department Prof GC Tripathi shared that earlier, AU had engineering and medical faculties as well in the shape of Motilal Nehru Regional Engineering College (which was earlier an associated college of AU and is now running as a national institute of technology) and MLN Medical College, both of which later attained their separate identifies independent of AU.

“Even the existing Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS), which was set up in 1910 was part of the Department of Agricultural Economics and an extension of Ewing Christian College, a constituent college of AU, said Prof Tripathi, who is presently the chairman, Higher Education Council, UP.

