New Covid-19 cases, test positivity rate dipping in Uttar Pradesh

New Covid-19 cases in all 75 districts fell below 1,000 on Monday, even as 6,626 more people tested positive for the disease and 6,946 patients recovered.

Cases in the state had started rising on January 1 and on January 8, 1,141 new cases were reported in Lucknow. Gradually other districts too kept on reporting over 1,000 cases with maximum over 3,500 reported in Lucknow in January.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Lucknow reported 980 new cases and all other 74 districts too reported less than 700 new Covid-19 cases. The number of active cases in UP is now 54,836.

“The state reported 18 new Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. The reason for their death may be some other illness but if they were Covid-19-positive, they are identified as Covid deaths,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press conference.

“Of the total active cases, about 1,200 patients are admitted in hospitals across the state.”

Jhansi reported 629 new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar 358 cases, Lakhimpur Khiri 343, Ghaziabad 239, Varanasi 208 and Meerut 229, according to the state health department data.

According to the data Prayagraj, Bijnor, Gonda reported two deaths each while Gautam Buddh Nagar, Jhansi, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Aligarh, Gazipur, Baghpat, Balrampur, Mainpuri, Mirzapur reported a death each.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Lucknow has till now reported 2,88,728 Covid-19 cases and the recovery rate is 95.47% with 2,75,650 patients having recovered in the state capital till now,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

The recovery rate in the state is 96.13%. The state tested 1,80,978 Covid-19 samples in the past 24-hours, and till now 9,94,69,781 samples have been tested.

Positivity rate dips in Lucknow too

The test positivity rate in Lucknow and the state is falling according to data from the health department.

Positivity rate in Lucknow that had crossed 11% mark earlier in January is now declining. The past 24-hour positivity rate is 8.5%, which 10 days earlier was over 11%. The state capital is now testing an average of over 17,000 samples where 70% are RT-PCR samples and about 30% antigen, Truenat or CB-Nat samples.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In UP, the test positivity rate for the past 24 hours is 3.86%, which was 7.78% on January 19.

All 18-plus in UP have got at least first vaccine shot

The entire population of Uttar Pradesh, above 18 years of age, has got its first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine and the state also became first in the country to have crossed the 26-crore mark in the total number of vaccine doses administered.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, “This day is historical for the people of the state. In the able guidance of honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, 100% population above 18 years got their first dose of the Covid vaccine safety shield. We shall certainly win the fight against Covid.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total 26,15,46,807 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine have been administered till now in Uttar Pradesh, including 15,70,09,574 first doses, 10,31,55,135 second doses and 13,82,098 precautionary doses. Over 69% of the population above 18 years have got their second dose too.

A total 92,74,097 vaccine doses have been administered to individuals between 15 and 18 years of age. There are 1,40,14,000 such eligible individuals in Uttar Pradesh including 3.2 lakh in Lucknow.