New Covid cases double up in Uttar Pradesh in last 24 hours

LUCKNOW: New Covid-19 cases doubled up in the last 24-hours in Uttar Pradesh with 80 fresh cases being reported on Tuesday. There were 40 fresh cases on Monday, health department officials said.

“In all, 1, 93, 896 Covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours and 80 of them came positive while 11 patients recovered,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health.

The UP has till now reported 17, 11,049 Covid cases and 22,915 deaths due to the virus. Gautam Buddha Nagar reported a maximum 28 cases and Ghaziabad 12, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 392, a level close to August 22 this year when there were 373 active cases.

Among the 80 new Covid cases, 11 were reported from Lucknow. Two persons who had returned back from Dubai via Bihar and five patients who went to see doctor tested positive, two of them residents of Gomti Nagar and Gudamba. A 14-year-old boy and a woman from Karkori are also among new Covid cases.

“Lucknow has so far reported 23, 8,996 Covid cases. At present, 69 active cases are under treatment in the state capital and majority of them are in home isolation,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

District health education officer, Lucknow, Yogesh Raghuvanshi said that authorities in Bihar had been updated about the new Covid cases. Gautam Buddha Nagar has 82 active cases, Ghaziabad 66, Meerut 18 and Agra 15, he added.

Vax certificate must to appear in exam at National PG College

Amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, the National PG College’s administration has made it mandatory for students to get their vaccination certificates before appearing in the upcoming semester exams from January 5, according to a notice issued by the college on Tuesday.

“The third and fifth semester examinations of UG are scheduled to start in the college from January 5. All the students appearing in the above examinations have been asked to bring their vaccination certificate of either one or both doses with them,” read the notice.

An information to this effect was also circulated on the college’s notice board and its website on December 21, stating that students must carry their vaccination certificate along with their admit card in order to appear in the examination. “Students without the vaccination certificates will not be allowed to appear in the examination,” the notice said.

Principal of National PG College, Devendra Kumar Singh said, “The decision has been taken in view of the rising Covid-19 cases. Close to 90% students of the third and the fifth semesters are vaccinated. We hope that the remaining students will also take their jab in time and ensure safety of self and others from Covid-19 infection.”

