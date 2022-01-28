New Covid cases down but Jan saw 7 deaths a day on average

The number of daily Covid-19 cases has reduced in the last one week and experts say this could be an indication of the peak having been crossed, but cautioned that despite the fall in the number of daily cases, the threat from infection remains.

“New cases are reducing which indicates that we have peaked,” said Dr PK Gupta, a microbiologist and former president of Indian Medical Association, Lucknow.

If the trend remains the same for the next few days, the peak would indeed have been crossed, they said. “The falling trend (of the new Covid-19 cases), hopefully, will bring new daily cases below 1,000 next month. That will be a clear indication of the present Covid-19 wave having ebbed,” said Dr Surya Kant, HoD respiratory medicine, King George’s Medical University.

“It took 20 days for Uttar Pradesh to reach a level of 18K new daily cases from 383 on January 1 and in the next seven days, the (new daily) cases are down below 9K, just half. The fall in new cases is significant, yet, keeping in mind the intensity of the virus spread this fall should not become a cause to lower the guard,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

“A majority deaths during the present wave are being reported among people who were admitted for some other ailment,” said Prof Surya Kant.

According to statistics, a maximum of 18,554 new cases were reported on January 20 in the state and then a gradual fall was recorded for the next one week. A maximum of 22 deaths were reported on January 21. And since January 1 there have been 210 deaths reported which is at least 7 deaths a day, on an average.

Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, said that the test positivity rate has also recorded a fall. The positivity rate was 7.78% on January 19 and now it is 4.98%. However, some districts, individually, have higher positivity rate, hence, there is a need to remain cautious against the spread of infection.

UP reports 20 Covid deaths, tally up to 23,125

Uttar Pradesh reported 20 new Covid-19 deaths on Thursday with six districts reporting two deaths each.

Gorakhpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Varanasi, Moradabad, Hapur, Bijnor, reported two deaths each, according to data from the state health department. Auriya, Banda, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Hardoi, Gonda, Ballia reported a death each.

With 8,901 new Covid-19 cases, the state’s total case load reached 19,89,095 while the death toll reached 23,125.

“In all, 16,786 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. We are recording for the past few days that recovery is more than new daily Covid-19 cases,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, during a press conference.

Lucknow too recorded a fall in new Covid-19 cases. “Over 900 male and over 500 females tested positive for Covid-19. In all, 2,777 patients recovered,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, the Lucknow district’s health education officer. Among the new cases in Lucknow, 527 tested positive during the contact-tracing.

Only 1.5% of eligible in state yet to get vax

About 1.5% of the eligible people over 18 years of age are still to take their first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine in Uttar Pradesh.

UP has till now administered a total 25,48,92,031 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine, including 15,44,33,589 first doses, 9,94,11,800 second doses and 10,46,642 precautionary doses.

“In all, 98.58% of the eligible population above 18 years have taken their first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine, which means very few or hardly 1.5% are remaining. I appeal to all eligible to take their vaccine doses,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, at a press conference.