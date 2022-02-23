New govt must work on more jobs, quality education: Survey report

Employment, quality education and better education system top the expectations of students from the new government, according to a survey carried out among the students by the Isabella Thoburn College, Lucknow, during the ongoing state Assembly elections.

“Opinion was sought from 540 youths between 18 to 35 years of age. The survey was conducted by the department of commerce of the 135-year-old girls’ institution -- the first Christian College for Women in South Asia,” said Umang Tandon, faculty at the commerce department of the IT college.

The online survey included 15 questions regarding expectations and government strategies that people would like to see for the better future of the state. Besides, cyber bullying, infrastructure, education and other key issues, Tandon said.

“I expect a government which gives more opportunities to new generation and provides equality in terms of caste, religion, gender and background. No discrimination, one nation,” said Satakshi Gupta, 20, one of the respondents.

Another student said, “There should be improvement in transportation system with access to all age group people. Besides, low prices of transportation with easy availability and accessibility. Shivansh Agarwal, 19, also shared similar opinion.

Expectations of the youth from the new government mostly relied on better employment opportunities and improved education system which ensure employability. Most of the respondents said higher education should include job-oriented and skill-based courses.

Talking about the survey, IT College, principal, Vinita Prakash said, “At Isabella Thoburn College, we organise various events and programmess to create awareness for voting rights, especially, among the students who are first time voters. In this context, a survey was conducted by the department of commerce regarding the opportunities and expectations of the youth with reference to women’s safety, education, and employability. I am happy that we had a huge response and we would like to share the outcome with everyone.”