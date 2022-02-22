New govt’s foundation already laid in UP, now help make it strong: Shah

PRAYAGRAJ: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and union home minister Amit Shah said here on Tuesday that the first three phases of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh had laid a strong foundation for the BJP to form a government in the state, with the voters wiping out the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). He said that in the remaining phases, people should now help establish a strong government that would decide the fate of the state and take it further towards development and progress.

Addressing public meetings in Koraon and Preetam Nagar in Prayagraj and Raniganj in Pratapgarh, Shah said that political parties that ran on the basis of family and caste could never ensure progress of Uttar Pradesh. “During their regime, you had potholes of scams, speed-breakers of familialism, extortion from Mafia and “no entry” of girls and women on the streets owing to lack of safety. It was the BJP that helped bring about change and under PM Narendra Modi introduced many welfare schemes, ensured homes for 42 lakh poor people and free gas cylinders to 1.66 crore women,” he said.

Appealing to farmers, he said that the ₹6.000 that they got as part of the PM-Kisan scheme would continue and they would have free electricity for next the five years if they ensured that the BJP returned to power in the state. He said be it the construction of the Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bahiya) University campus or starting construction of new Law University or setting up the centre in Prayagraj for stopping cybercrimes in the entire Purvanchal region, it was the BJP that took such measures among many other development projects in the region and the state.

“For the past 10 years before the BJP came to power in 2017, there were of SP and BSP governments but both did nothing for development. During the SP government, there was rule of Bahubalis, government lands were occupied by the land mafia and cases of rape had increased rapidly. Due to the support of the government, action could not be taken against the Mafia. Crime control was a big challenge after the BJP government came to power in UP and Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister. He dealt with them strongly, people like Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari were locked in jails and the state saw 50 per cent reduction in rape cases,” he claimed.

Later, Shah also held a road show from Allahpur to Loknath old city area of Prayagraj. During the over 5km road show, Shah garnered support for the BJP and its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) candidates in fray from the 12 seats of the district that go to polls in the fifth phase on February 27. The road show passed through various localities, covering two assembly constituencies of Allahabad North and Allahabad South.

Addressing a public meeting at Preetam Nagar, Amit Shah said that the aunt-nephew of SP-BSP had made UP a hotspot of terrorism, a centre-point of riots and a Mafia corridor. When the BJP government was formed five years ago, in place of the mafia corridor, today a defence corridor was being built, he said.

Earlier, in the public meeting at Kayasthapatti in Raniganj area of Pratapgarh district, he said that earlier there were “Bahubalis” in UP but now there was only “Bajrangbali”. The Mafia left in the state after Yogi’s crackdown would also be dealt with in the next five years, he added.