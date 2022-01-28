Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / New pension scheme better than the old one: UP chief secretary
lucknow news

New pension scheme better than the old one: UP chief secretary

DS Mishra held a meeting with ACS, personnel and ACS, finance, in the light of various employees’ organisations demanding restoration of the old pension scheme ahead of assembly polls in the state.
The news pension scheme was comparatively better and more remunerative than the old one, UP chief secretary DS Mishra said. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 11:45 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state government on Friday sought to convince its personnel that the National Pension Scheme (NPS) was comparatively better and more remunerative than the old one. “We found that the amount of money that a government employee receives under the NPS after retirement was quite greater than the one got under the old pension scheme and one could always earn money by investing the same money in saving schemes,” said chief secretary DS Mishra in a statement issued after he held a meeting with additional chief secretary (ACS), personnel and ACS, finance, here.

The meeting was held in the light of various employees’ organisations demanding restoration of the old pension scheme ahead of assembly polls in the state. “It was also found during the review meeting that the gratuity, leave encashment and group insurance scheme facilities remain intact under the NPS as before and dependants of any employee covered under the NPS have an option to choose the family pension available under the old scheme or the NPS after the pensioner’s death,” the CS said.

He further said the dependants of an employee covered under the NPS were eligible for compensatory employment after the death of the employee and the NPS also did not stop one from opening a GPF account in addition to the pension account. Mishra said the employees had to contribute only 10% of their salary to the NPS as their share while the government’s share was 14% and the employees had the option to increase their contribution any time.

RELATED STORIES

“Also, the NPS seeks to put the investment risk at the lowest level. Of the total deposited funds, 85% are invested in government securities and 15% are invested through professional fund managers. Presently, the growth of the money deposited under the NPS is 9.5% compared to 7.1% of money under the GPF,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary directed the nodal officers of 31 “sensitive” districts to visit districts allotted to them between January 31 and February 4 to review the management of stray cattle, and progress of paddy procurement and Covid-19 vaccination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Bihar Bandh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP