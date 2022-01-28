New pension scheme better than the old one: UP chief secretary

The state government on Friday sought to convince its personnel that the National Pension Scheme (NPS) was comparatively better and more remunerative than the old one. “We found that the amount of money that a government employee receives under the NPS after retirement was quite greater than the one got under the old pension scheme and one could always earn money by investing the same money in saving schemes,” said chief secretary DS Mishra in a statement issued after he held a meeting with additional chief secretary (ACS), personnel and ACS, finance, here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meeting was held in the light of various employees’ organisations demanding restoration of the old pension scheme ahead of assembly polls in the state. “It was also found during the review meeting that the gratuity, leave encashment and group insurance scheme facilities remain intact under the NPS as before and dependants of any employee covered under the NPS have an option to choose the family pension available under the old scheme or the NPS after the pensioner’s death,” the CS said.

He further said the dependants of an employee covered under the NPS were eligible for compensatory employment after the death of the employee and the NPS also did not stop one from opening a GPF account in addition to the pension account. Mishra said the employees had to contribute only 10% of their salary to the NPS as their share while the government’s share was 14% and the employees had the option to increase their contribution any time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Also, the NPS seeks to put the investment risk at the lowest level. Of the total deposited funds, 85% are invested in government securities and 15% are invested through professional fund managers. Presently, the growth of the money deposited under the NPS is 9.5% compared to 7.1% of money under the GPF,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary directed the nodal officers of 31 “sensitive” districts to visit districts allotted to them between January 31 and February 4 to review the management of stray cattle, and progress of paddy procurement and Covid-19 vaccination.