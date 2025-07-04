New sewer line leaves Gole Market road dug up for months

Official says the stalled work will resume within three days. (HT)

An ongoing sewer project has become a nuisance for people who often commute through the Gole Market area in Mahanagar. The sewer work, which was taken up by Jal Nigam at least three months ago, has left a key stretch near the intersection severely damaged, causing frequent accidents and traffic disruptions.

This reporter, who visited the area on Friday, saw that the new sewer had been laid, but the said road remained neglected and had developed several potholes.

Commuters complained of potholes and loose soil, too, and said they had to remain cautious while driving on the stretch, especially when it rained. “The road has remained dug up for three months. On Monday, a car parked on the roadside got stuck in the mud. It took several people to pull it out,” said Manish Singh, who frequents the stretch.

Shopkeepers, too, are bearing the brunt of the neglect. “Customers avoid the market now. The road is so bad that even pedestrians hesitate to come this way. Jal Nigam has abandoned the work midway,” said one.

Jal Nigam superintending engineer Sameen Akhtar said the work was part of a city-wide sewer project worth ₹126 crore, and included areas like Jankipuram, Daliganj, Mahanagar, and Gole Market. However, he admitted that progress had stalled.

Executive engineer and project in-charge Divyanshu Singh said out of the 60 km of new sewer lines that were to be laid, the work on 40 km had been completed. “The road will be repaired after sewer installation is complete. Due to multiple complaints and unforeseen rain-related issues, we had to temporarily halt the work in the Gole Market area,” he said.

The official, however, assured this reporter that the work would resume within three days.