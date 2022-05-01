New V-C of KMC Language University takes charge, spells out priorities

Prof Narendra Bahadur Singh took charge as the new vice-chancellor of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow, on Saturday.

Addressing the media, Prof Singh listed his priorities and vision to take the university forward.

“To implement the National Education Policy, 2020 both in letter and spirit. NAAC accreditation as per NAAC guidelines will be my second most important priority,” he said.

Prof Singh said he would like to involve and motivate all stakeholders to create momentum and enthusiasm for a better academic environment, research and innovation.

“Motivating students, faculty and staff for good practices, community services, rural connect, women’s empowerment and help to socio-economically disadvantaged groups,” will be another of his priorities.

Prof Singh would like to create a research consortium, encourage faculty/students for research publications and submission of research proposals. He wishes to increase the participation and collaboration of public and other stakeholders in various activities of the university to change the perception of being a minority university.

The new vice-chancellor will take measures to increase student enrolment by disseminating information about various courses and opportunities to inter colleges and collaborating with other universities for admissions.

MoUs with leading institutions, implementation of information and communication technology (ICT) based teaching-learning, integrated learning management system, academic credit bank, e-library and other e-resources will be other focus areas.

Besides, he would like to create a facility for start-ups and incubation activities, strengthen university-industry linkages for skill development, real world problems and employability.