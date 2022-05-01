New V-C of KMC Language University takes charge, spells out priorities
Prof Narendra Bahadur Singh took charge as the new vice-chancellor of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow, on Saturday.
Addressing the media, Prof Singh listed his priorities and vision to take the university forward.
“To implement the National Education Policy, 2020 both in letter and spirit. NAAC accreditation as per NAAC guidelines will be my second most important priority,” he said.
Prof Singh said he would like to involve and motivate all stakeholders to create momentum and enthusiasm for a better academic environment, research and innovation.
“Motivating students, faculty and staff for good practices, community services, rural connect, women’s empowerment and help to socio-economically disadvantaged groups,” will be another of his priorities.
Prof Singh would like to create a research consortium, encourage faculty/students for research publications and submission of research proposals. He wishes to increase the participation and collaboration of public and other stakeholders in various activities of the university to change the perception of being a minority university.
The new vice-chancellor will take measures to increase student enrolment by disseminating information about various courses and opportunities to inter colleges and collaborating with other universities for admissions.
MoUs with leading institutions, implementation of information and communication technology (ICT) based teaching-learning, integrated learning management system, academic credit bank, e-library and other e-resources will be other focus areas.
Besides, he would like to create a facility for start-ups and incubation activities, strengthen university-industry linkages for skill development, real world problems and employability.
-
Khattar to inaugurate Panipat’s new cooperative sugarmill today
In a major relief to sugarcane growers, the newly-constructed cooperative sugarmill in Panipat will start crushing operations from May 1 (Sunday). Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the sugarmill on the occasion of International Labour Day at Dahar village on the Rohtak-Panipat highway. Khattar had announced to set up the new sugarmill in Panipat in 2014.
-
Haryana residents, farmers hassled over 4-5 hour-long power cuts
The long and unscheduled powercuts in Haryana's Rohtak, Bhiwani, Hisar, Jind, Jhajjar and other parts are forcing people to spend afternoons and nights in sweltering heat. A farmer from Charkhi Dadri, Raveen Sangwan, said he had sown cotton crop after harvesting mustard and is in dire need of electricity. President of Laghu Udyog Association in Hisar's Uklana, Sandeep Bithmara, said small industrialists had urgeed the power officials to provide continuous electricity and ensure fixed cuts.
-
Rising stray cattle numbers leave Haryana gaushalas crowded
Even as the number of gaushalas (cow shelters) in Haryana has gone up threefold in the last five years, from 175 in 2017 to over 700 in 2022, the ever-increasing stray cattle population has ensured that these have remained overcrowded. As per information, the state currently has around five lakh stray cattle. In the last year alone, the number of stray cattle increased by 51,000 while 116 new gaushalas were set up during this period.
-
Blazing sun, prevailing heatwave keeping mercury in the red in Prayagraj
The rising mercury in Sangam city is breaking all previous records. On April 30, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 46.1 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees above normal—the third-highest temperature ever recorded in April in Prayagraj. Due to the record-breaking heat in the district, it has become difficult for people to commute during the daytime. The mercury had reached almost 47 degrees or crossed the mark only in May.
-
UNNAO: Teen nurse allegedly gang raped, murdered on first day of job
An 18-year-old nurse was allegedly gang raped and murdered on the first day of her job at a private hospital in Bangarmau area of Unnao district on Saturday. The woman's family has lodged an FIR, alleging that she was gang raped and murdered, said station house officer Bangarmau, Gajannath Shukla, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy.
