Newly constructed road in Bijnore cracks after MLA slams coconut during inauguration

MEERUT A portion of the proposed 7.5-km road constructed by the irrigation department in Kheda Azizpura village of UP’s Bijnore developed cracks when BJP MLA of Sadar constituency Suchi Choudhary slammed a coconut to the ground during the inauguration ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upset over this, the MLA and her supporters sat on dharna till a team arrived on the spot to collect the samples of the material used in the construction of the road. A budget of ₹1.16 crore had been sanctioned for the road and the irrigation department had constructed a 700-metre portion of it.

“When I got there and tried to break a coconut, the coconut did not break. Bits of the road came off,” Choudhary told media.

An angry Choudhary lodged a complaint in this regard (against officials of irrigation department) with district magistrate Umesh Mishra, who formed a committee to investigate the charges of the MLA.

Speaking to HT over phone, Mishra said the executive engineer of the irrigation department had given a request letter to form a committee for an investigation into the matter. “I have formed a committee for probe into the case,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MLA Choudhary, in a video circulating in social media, raised questions over the quality of the road and accused the irrigation department’s executive engineer and junior engineer of connivance with the contractor who constructed the road. “While I was questioning the contractor for substandard construction, the executive engineer and junior Engineer were trying to pacify me more than the contractor,” she said demanding stern action against those responsible for “substandard construction”.