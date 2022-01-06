NIA files chargesheet against 5 terror suspects in Lucknow

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Wednesday, filed chargesheet at the NIA special court in Lucknow against five Al-Qaeda operatives in connection with the conspiracy to carry out improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Uttar Pradesh (UP), the investigation agency said on Thursday.

The UP anti-terrorist squad (ATS) had on July 11 claimed to have discovered a self-radicalised terror module after arrest of two people from a house in Kakori. After this, 3 more people were arrested.

A NIA press release stated that the charge sheet was filed against five including Museeruddin, Minhaj Ahmad, Shakeel, Mustaqeem and Mohammad Moeed under sections 121 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (waging war against the country), 121A (conspiracy to wage war against the country), section 122 (collecting firearms to wage war against the country), section 123 (concealing information related to conspiracy to wage war against the country) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

Charges under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act were also pressed on the accused.

The case is related to the first information report (FIR) of July 11, 2021 registered by UP anti-terrorism squad police station in Lucknow and was re-registered by NIA on July 29.

The press statement further stated that investigations revealed that accused Minhaj Ahmad was radicalised online by two Jammu and Kashmir based Al Qaeda operatives. The press note stated that Minhaj had entered into a conspiracy with them for further recruiting members for Al-Qaeda affiliate Ansaar Gajwatul Hind (AGH) and for committing terrorist acts.

The press note stated that Minhaz recruited Museeruddin into Al Qaeda fold and involved him in the conspiracy for committing terrorist acts in UP. The press note stated that Museeruddin and Minhaj Ahmad procured arms, ammunitions, explosive material and conducted reconnaissance of vulnerable areas to carry out blasts.

Other three accused Shakeel, Mohd Mustaqeem and Mohammad Moeed aided and abetted Minhaj and Museeruddin in procuring weapons and ammunitions, thus becoming a party in conspiracy, the press note stated.