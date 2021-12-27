Night curfew: Big NY bashes turn into gala dinners!

The imposing of night curfew by the state government has forced hotels, restaurants, lounges and party organisers to either cancel their events or make them a gala dinner affair.

Since December 25, the night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am has come into effect. The message sent by the Excise Department reads that no special events should be organised. However, bars will remain operational.

“We were calling a DJ from Mumbai to ring in the New Year, but now we will have a simple bash with a cover charge to restrict the number of guests. To abide with the night curfew protocol and the excise department instruction, we need to wind up at around 10:30 pm as our staff needs to reach home before the curfew begins,” says Gaurav Singh of Boombox.

The big bash, earlier, planned at the garden area, by The Centrum has been called off, and they now plan to organise a simple dinner.

At Ramada Hotel, on the city outskirt, a planned gala event has been shelved. “Instead, we will have a gala dinner at both restaurants. The outstation performers plan too has been called-off,” says hotel’s official Amitesh Singh.

Clubs, too, have shelved plans for NY-eve events. “We were expecting strict measures, so we did not book outstation celebrity performers. Now, we will have a simple routine affair with the bar closing at 10 pm and club 30 minutes after,” says Ashok Kumar Agarwal, secretary of Oudh Gymkhana Club. The Golf Club is also is not holding an event for the day.

Club Momentz also did not float any public event. “We prefer our disc and lounge area to be taken by a private party. With night curfew, there is no point in holding anything,” says Jugal Sachdeva.

A recently opened food chain The Great Kebab Factory had booked performers to welcome 2022, but now has converted it to a gala dinner event. “We will have an elaborate six-course gala dinner along with a live performance by a city-based band. No other activity will be held as per the government protocols,” says Amit Mishra, restaurants general manager.

Singer-actor Suyyash Rai will be the star attraction at Sky Glass Brewing Co, but they have curtailed their initial plan to hosting 200 couples to 100 couples and will be ending their bash at 10:30 pm, tells Neeraj Kataria.

However, an event with Azadi The Band has been planned at MJ Fun City on the city outskirts. On the booking portal, they promise patrons ‘a gala night.’

Now, with so many restrictions there is no point going for these gala dinners when you can’t ring in the New Year without drinks and dance, says Vishwas Yadav, a party regular.