Night curfew in Lucknow goes for a toss amid Christmas festivities

Lucknow: Night curfew went for a toss amid Christmas festivities on Saturday, with people crowding public places and restaurants till well past midnight.

Hordes of people thronged Hazratganj on Christmas day, with many spending hours in the market after visiting the Cathedral. The entire road from Cathedral to Hazratganj crossing remained crowded till past midnight.

Similar scenes were witnessed in several other places across the city. Gomti Nagar and Mahanagar areas that are dotted with restaurants and clubs also entertained guests till past 11 PM.

All this occurred while the state recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases and got a third confirmed case of the new variant Omicron. December 25 was also the first day for the implementation of night curbs ordered by the state government amid fear of the spread of the new variant.

While business owners supported the restrictions, they expressed inability to refuse customers on Christmas day. “I know that it was the first day of the curbs but it was Christmas, so it was very difficult to refuse the guests. We will follow the curfew strictly from Sunday,” said manager of a popular eatery in Hazratganj on condition of anonymity.

Other business owners questioned the effectiveness of night curfew. “We are in the hospitality business that was badly affected ever since Covid-19 broke out. It is the festival time that gives us a brief period of good earnings. Refusing customers at this time will surely affect our business. Also the decision of night curfew seems partial when large political events are being organised in the day time,” remarked the owner of another restaurant in Hazratganj on condition of anonymity.

According to sources, the police was limited to maintaining law and order and did little to implement the curfew. No case for violation of curfew was lodged in Lucknow by the police.

Meanwhile, police officials have said that the night curfew will be imposed strictly in coming days. “The restrictions imposed as part of the night curfew will be imposed strictly in the city. We have communicated to business owners about the guidelines and sought their support. We also hope to get support from the public to ensure night curfew to ensure safety from the pandemic,” said Lucknow commissioner of police DK Thakur.