Night shelters must be geo-tagged in 24 hours: Relief commissioner to districts

Secretary Revenue and Relief Commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod reviewed district-level relief and disaster management efforts through a video conference and directed that night shelters be geo-tagged and details of bonfires uploaded to the portal within 24 hours. 42 districts have identified 1,517 locations for lighting bonfires. (FILE PHOTO)

He also instructed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements are made promptly to protect the public from the cold wave.

It was found that 40 districts have identified 278 night shelter sites, while the remaining 35 districts have yet to complete site marking, geo-tagging, and portal updates. Additionally, 42 districts have identified 1,517 locations for lighting bonfires.

Expressing strong displeasure over the delays in marking bonfire sites, geo-tagging, and updating the portal in 33 districts, the relief commissioner ordered that all sites be identified within 24 hours and the information uploaded immediately.

He said an app has been developed for real-time monitoring of blanket distribution, night shelters, and bonfires, and mandated regular data uploads. Warning that negligence will not be tolerated, he reviewed the status of blankets, bonfires, and shelters, and directed officials to ensure immediate arrangements to protect people from the cold wave.

After reviewing the updated status of blanket purchases, bonfires, and night shelters across districts, Yashod directed officials to upload all related information to the Relief Commissioner’s portal. He instructed that every night shelter must have proper lighting, cleanliness, drinking water, bonfires, blankets, and sufficient cold-protection measures, with separate arrangements for men and women. Yashod reviewed district updates on blankets, bonfires, and night shelters and ordered all information to be uploaded to the Relief Commissioner’s portal.

The meeting was attended by special executive officer Mandhata Pratap Singh, Finance Controller Manish Kushwaha, senior officials from finance and administration, and other departmental officers, along with ADM finance and revenue, disaster officials, and district-level disaster management staff who joined via video conference.