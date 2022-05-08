Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Nilgiri Infracity fraud: Varanasi police to confiscate assets of company CMD, others
lucknow news

Nilgiri Infracity fraud: Varanasi police to confiscate assets of company CMD, others

Varanasi police commissioner A Satish Ganesh said action was being taken under Section 14 (1) of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act or the Gangsters Act
Cases were registered after several people filed complaints alleging that Nilgiri Infracity’s directors had committed a large-scale fraud (For Representation)
Published on May 08, 2022 10:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Illegally acquired properties worth 13.6 crore of Nilgiri Infracity company’s chief managing director (CMD) Vikas Singh, his wife and company managing director (MD) Ritu Singh besides partners Palash Mishra and Pradeep Yadav will be confiscated, said police. Other properties and valuable articles identified for confiscation include a luxury car, a plot in the heart of the city and a building, they added.

Police commissioner A Satish Ganesh said action was being taken under Section 14 (1) of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act or the Gangsters Act. A copy of the confiscation order had been sent to the district magistrates of Chandauli and Varanasi, he added.

Earlier, cases were registered after several people filed complaints alleging that Nilgiri Infracity’s directors had committed a large-scale fraud. The victims alleged that the company claimed to give plots in Varanasi and Chandauli at a much lower price than the market rate. In addition, it used to make people invest in gold by promising them good profits and tour packages. This led to police action following which several arrests were made.

Vikas Singh, his wife Ritu Singh, Pradeep Yadav and Palash Mishra have been lodged in Chowkaghat district jail since August 31, 2021 for cheating investors of crores of rupees by giving many offers. A number of people from Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh adjoining Purvanchal of UP had invested crores of rupees in the company.

