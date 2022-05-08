Nilgiri Infracity fraud: Varanasi police to confiscate assets of company CMD, others
Illegally acquired properties worth ₹13.6 crore of Nilgiri Infracity company’s chief managing director (CMD) Vikas Singh, his wife and company managing director (MD) Ritu Singh besides partners Palash Mishra and Pradeep Yadav will be confiscated, said police. Other properties and valuable articles identified for confiscation include a luxury car, a plot in the heart of the city and a building, they added.
Police commissioner A Satish Ganesh said action was being taken under Section 14 (1) of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act or the Gangsters Act. A copy of the confiscation order had been sent to the district magistrates of Chandauli and Varanasi, he added.
Earlier, cases were registered after several people filed complaints alleging that Nilgiri Infracity’s directors had committed a large-scale fraud. The victims alleged that the company claimed to give plots in Varanasi and Chandauli at a much lower price than the market rate. In addition, it used to make people invest in gold by promising them good profits and tour packages. This led to police action following which several arrests were made.
Vikas Singh, his wife Ritu Singh, Pradeep Yadav and Palash Mishra have been lodged in Chowkaghat district jail since August 31, 2021 for cheating investors of crores of rupees by giving many offers. A number of people from Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh adjoining Purvanchal of UP had invested crores of rupees in the company.
-
Mumbai to get ‘Democracy Square’ near Azad Maidan
Mumbai: The city is set to get a 'Democracy Square' with a unique 'Kinetic structure' installation at a traffic island near Azad Maidan off MG Road in South Mumbai. The project, aimed at representing the Indian democracy, will be undertaken by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) planning department. The installation will be funded by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's local area development funds.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row spills, Muthalik says Karnataka temples to play hymn at 5 am
Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Sunday said the playing of Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or Omkara or devotional songs will commence at over 1,000 temples in Karnataka at 5 AM from May 9, as he accused the state government of having failed to take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.
-
Bommai not elected CM, was appointed in exchange for money: Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he is not an elected CM, and was appointed to the coveted post in exchange for money. The allegation comes days after senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's claims that he was approached by some people, offering the state chief minister's position, in exchange for ₹2,500 crore.
-
Delhi reports another spike in its single-day Covid tally with 1,422 cases
The national capital on Sunday registered fresh spike in Covid-19 cases, this after it had witnessed a marginal dip on Saturday. A total of 1,438 patients were either discharged or recovered. The national capital's positivity rate surged to 5.34 per cent as compared to Saturday's figure of 4.72 per cent. The capital had registered 1,407 infections and two deaths on Saturday, while it reported 1,656 infections on Friday.
-
Sena releases teaser for Uddhav’s May 14 rally
Mumbai The Shiv Sena launched a teaser of party chief Uddhav Thackeray's rally on Sunday, which is to be held on May 14, in an attempt to reply to the rallies by his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. Thackeray is slated to address a public rally in Aurangabad on June 8. “I will not just criticise but will speak my mind on May 14,” Thackeray said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics