Nine booked after tension over ‘unauthorised’ procession in Badaun

Tension erupted in Faizganj Behta town of Badaun district on Thursday evening after an alleged attempt was made to take out a procession through a Hindu-dominated locality on the day of the Ram Temple Foundation Day, prompting police to register a case against nine people, including the local Nagar Panchayat chairman, officials said. Police said people from other districts, including Rampur, Haldwani and Bilsi, were also part of the procession, which added to the tension. (For representation)

According to police, the incident occurred around 7:30 pm when a ‘chadar’ procession allegedly passed through a Hindu residential area without prior permission, triggering objections from local residents and leading to a brief commotion. Timely intervention by the police, along with local residents, helped prevent the situation from escalating into a major law-and-order problem, officials said.

Superintendent of police Brijesh Kumar Singh said preliminary inquiry revealed that a woman from the area had been advised to offer a ‘chadar’ at the Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah in Delhi and organise a community feast for the recovery of her ailing child. “However, members of the Muslim community allegedly took out a ‘chadar’ procession through a Hindu locality without permission, which led to objections and tension,” he said.

During questioning, police claimed that Nagar Panchayat chairman Israr Ahmed had allegedly called individuals from these districts to Faizganj Behta. Investigators said the accused admitted they had been invited to the town, though the stated objective behind the proposed procession is yet to be conclusively established. Officials clarified that Israr Ahmed was not present at the spot during the incident.

According to police, the procession was allegedly taken out at the behest of the Nagar Panchayat chairman and was an attempt to introduce a new practice in the area.

A case was registered on the basis of a written complaint submitted by local resident Ashish Tiwari and other Hindu residents of the town. Serious sections, including those related to rioting, have been invoked.

Officials said eight of the accused have been taken into custody and are being questioned. Of them, two are residents of Faizganj Behta, while the others belong to Rampur, Haldwani and Bilsi. The named accused include Ashmi, wife of Gulsher; Gulsher, son of Jumma; Yasin of Bilaspur in Rampur district; Asaduddin of Bilsi; Usman of Swar in Rampur; Abrar Shah of Haldwani in Nainital; Nizam Ahmed of Swar in Rampur; and Chaman, a resident of Didhoni village in Bilsi.

SHO Rajkumar said a case has been registered against nine people. “Eight accused are in police custody and are being questioned. Further legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation,” he said.

On receiving information about the disturbance, senior police officers, along with a heavy police force, rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

