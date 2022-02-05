Nine more Covid deaths in Uttar Pradesh, 3807 fresh cases

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 9 more Covid deaths on Friday, taking the toll to 23286. In all, 3807 more people tested positive during the day, recording a fall of 79% from the peak of 18554 on January 20.

“Fall in new cases has also reduced the number of active Covid cases that are now 36411. Of the total active cases, 34829 are in home isolation. In the present Covid wave, about 99% patients recovered in home isolation,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. The state had till now tested 10,02,50,419 Covid samples, said Prasad.

According to the data from the state health department, Lucknow reported two deaths, while Prayagraj, Sitapur, Bijnor, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ambedkarnagar and Amethi reported one death each.

The patients who died in Lucknow included a 78-year-old woman who was admitted to the PGI with diabetes and hypertension and a 52-year old man who was admitted to Era’s Lucknow Medical College with liver ailment.

“The recovery rate in Lucknow is 96.88%. Of the total 291599 Covid patients, 282599 have recovered and 2675 deaths have been reported. At present 6419 patients are under treatment in the state capital,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The state has a recovery rate of 97%. Lucknow reported a maximum of 509 new Covid cases, Gautam Buddha Nagar 217 cases, Ghaziabad 145, Varanasi 146, Meerut 124, Agra 106 and Prayagraj 127. The least 7 new cases were reported in Mau, Ayodhya and Firozabad.

In Lucknow, Chinhat reported 120 new cases, Aliganj 115, Alambagh 8, Indira Nagar 69, Sarojininagar 58, NK Road 35 and Tudiyaganj 34.

Over 74 lakh vaccine doses administered

LUCKNOW: The number of total Covid vaccine doses administered in Lucknow crossed the 74-lakh mark on Friday. By 7 pm a total of 74,04,154 doses had been administered, including 41,66,437 first dose and 31,49,357 second dose. Lucknow has a target of covering over 37 lakh people with both the doses and precaution (third) dose to eligible healthcare workers and elderly. UP has administered a total of 26,73,23,251 doses, including 15,93,84,305 first dose and 10,62,87,268 second dose.