Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone of National Highway projects in Ayodhya

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday laid the foundation stone of six national highway (NH) projects in Ayodhya worth ₹8,698 crore, including a ring road and the 84-Kosi Parikrama Marg. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth ₹1624 crore in Basti district of eastern Uttar Pradesh and said the road from Ayodhya to Chitrakoot will be extended till Rameshwaram so that people are able to see Ram Setu.

“If a double engine government comes again in Uttar Pradesh, road and bridge projects worth ₹5 lakh crore will also come to the state,” Nitin Gadkari said, addressing a gathering at Maharaja Dashrath Inter College in Basti.

In Ayodhya, the minister announced several amenities that would come up along the 84 Kosi Parikrama route and promised to complete all projects within the stipulated time frame.

“The 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg will be completed by the end of 2023 and I will again come here to inaugurate it,” Nitin Gadkari said.

In July 2021, the Union government declared the 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg as a national highway and ₹4000 crore will be spent on this project alone.

Trees of the Ramayan era and rest houses for pilgrims will come up along the parikrama route, the minister said.

“At 23 places along the 84 Kosi Parikrama route, wayside amenities will come up,” Nitin Gadkari said.

Around 51 religious places along the route will be connected with it.

The route passes through Basti, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki and Gonda districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The Union minister also laid the foundation stone of the 213-kilometre Ram Janki Marg that will start from Ayodhya and pass through Barhalganj in Gorakhpur and enter Bihar.

“In future, (there will be a) road project from Ayodhya to Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu,” Nitin Gadkari said.

The existing Ayodhya bypass will be renovated.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya stated that road projects in Ayodhya would ensure the overall development of the temple town.

The Union minister paid obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi and Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya.

In Basti, he said, “With ₹3.5 lakh crore road and bridge projects, huge infrastructural changes took place in the state.”

“The change has come because of the people who selected us and I assure you if we form a government again in the state, huge infrastructural development will take place which will bring prosperity and development,” he added.

Nitin Gadkari accepted the request of BJP MP Harish Dwivedi and announced that the road from Vikramjot to Hasenabad Pakolia and the Bankati Deisad road would be national highways.

“The roads will be built under Bharatmala scheme within two years.”

“A 90 km road will be built from Bast Mehdawal to Campierganj, 125 km road from Gorakhpur to Nichlaul and 146 km road from Lucknow, Bahraich, Nanpara, Rupidiha and Balrampur, Barhni road which will promote trade and business. Prosperity will come,” he said.

Gadkari also spoke about green hydrogen and how Nagpur Municipal Corporation is earning from toilet water. Wealth could be made from waste, he said, adding that in the coming days vehicles will run on ethanol produced by farmers.